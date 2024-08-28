Panther Partners with CWS to Enhance SIEM Implementation Services

"We are very excited to announce our strategic partnership with CWS. Their experience with cloud infrastructure and critical security tools makes them a great fit for supporting our customers with implementation projects and beyond," said Andrew Dooley, Panther's Head of Partnerships. Post this

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Expert Implementation: CWS will provide tailored implementation services, ensuring Panther's SIEM solutions are seamlessly integrated into clients' environments.

Enhanced Security Posture: Clients will benefit from Panther's advanced threat detection capabilities combined with CWS's comprehensive security expertise.

Ongoing Support: CWS will offer continuous professional services to maintain and optimize the performance of Panther's' SIEM solutions.

About Panther:

Panther is a leading provider of next-generation SIEM solutions, designed to detect and respond to security threats in real-time. Leveraging a modern architecture, Panther offers unparalleled speed, scale, and accuracy in threat detection, helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats.

About CWS:

CWS is the prime professional services provider for a number of product vendors, distributors, and resellers in the cloud and application security space. Specializing in Application Security and Cloud Security, CWS delivers expert implementation, integration, and ongoing support services that ensure the seamless operation and optimization of security tools. CWS has built a reputation for excellence by partnering with industry leaders to secure organizations from code to cloud. Their team of experts works closely with clients to tailor solutions that meet specific needs, drive business growth, and maximize the value of technological investments.

For more information about this partnership, visit Panther Website and CWS Website.

