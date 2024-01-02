Panthera BioSolutions Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

"Panthera BioSolutions provides a collaborative playground for pharmaceutical development" states Jason Mastoris. "I look forward to helping our customers progress or accelerate their R&D efforts, enabling them to get their products into the hands of patients as quickly as possible." Post this

"Panthera BioSolutions provides a collaborative playground for pharmaceutical development" states Jason Mastoris, Co-Founder at Panthera. I look forward to helping our customers progress or accelerate their R&D efforts, enabling them to get their products into the hands of patients as quickly as possible."

PBS's commitment to the regional life science ecosystem extends to nurturing the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals through designated, on-site hands-on training space at their facility. In addition to offering training and upskilling for new and incumbent industry talent, PBS will provide visibility to sustainable career paths within the industry, making it a cornerstone in developing a robust, life science workforce for the future.

"This is definitely a very exciting time for Panthera BioSolutions" according to Co-Founder, Hardik Patel. "We are genuinely thrilled about serving as a hands-on training facility for existing professionals seeking continuing education as well as those with limited opportunities to pursue careers in this industry."

About Panthera BioSolutions

Panthera BioSolutions a biotechnology and pharmaceutical organization that provides bespoke manufacturing, e2e validation, facility, engineering and maintenance and laboratory services to life science customers striving to remain innovative and competitive across markets and milestones. The hands-on workforce training programs will benefit students, career changers and local companies.

