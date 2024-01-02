Panthera BioSolutions Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Panthera BioSolutions (PBS), a specialty biotechnology and pharmaceutical organization offering bespoke manufacturing solutions for life sciences research and innovation, has announced the opening of their pilot Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility in Fort Worth, Texas slated for January 11, 2024.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located in the heart of the emerging North Texas life sciences hub, PBS is uniquely poised to deliver best-in-class services for innovators, start-ups and established companies alike, through a new, flagship manufacturing facility. Founded in October 2021 by seasoned industry professionals Hardik Patel and Jason Mastoris, PBS was created to address unmet needs by providing a comprehensive suite of specialty pharmaceutical R&D services that include manufacturing, packaging, product testing, warehousing, logistics and consulting.
PBS will spearhead the introduction of ready-to-use, leasable cleanrooms in North Texas. These spaces will empower local companies to innovate and seamlessly scale up to GMP standards to support clinical trial execution, while protecting intellectual property, reducing the burden of facility ownership/maintenance and optimizing costs.
"Panthera BioSolutions provides a collaborative playground for pharmaceutical development" states Jason Mastoris, Co-Founder at Panthera. I look forward to helping our customers progress or accelerate their R&D efforts, enabling them to get their products into the hands of patients as quickly as possible."
PBS's commitment to the regional life science ecosystem extends to nurturing the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals through designated, on-site hands-on training space at their facility. In addition to offering training and upskilling for new and incumbent industry talent, PBS will provide visibility to sustainable career paths within the industry, making it a cornerstone in developing a robust, life science workforce for the future.
"This is definitely a very exciting time for Panthera BioSolutions" according to Co-Founder, Hardik Patel. "We are genuinely thrilled about serving as a hands-on training facility for existing professionals seeking continuing education as well as those with limited opportunities to pursue careers in this industry."
About Panthera BioSolutions
Panthera BioSolutions a biotechnology and pharmaceutical organization that provides bespoke manufacturing, e2e validation, facility, engineering and maintenance and laboratory services to life science customers striving to remain innovative and competitive across markets and milestones. The hands-on workforce training programs will benefit students, career changers and local companies.
