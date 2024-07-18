Panzura Acquires Moonwalk to Bolster Hybrid-Cloud File Data Management

"When it comes to your data, you need to see more to do more. We are thrilled to bring Moonwalk together with Panzura to help our customers achieve the visibility they need to do impossible things with their data." Post this

"When it comes to your data, you need to see more to do more," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO at Panzura, "We are thrilled to bring Moonwalk together with Panzura to help our customers achieve the visibility they need to do impossible things with their data. Leveraging our combined strengths will add even more fuel to Panzura's next phase of growth and innovation."

As organizations of all sizes increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, Panzura remains committed to delivering unparalleled value to its partners and customers. The acquisition, coupled with Panzura's recent introduction of even greater cyber-resiliency capabilities, will allow the company to address the complex data management needs of enterprise organizations with scalability, security, and cost efficiency.

It will also enhance Panzura's role in making data and workloads artificial intelligence (AI) ready, preparing data infrastructure for AI-driven insights and innovation, and helping customers harness the value of AI in their own environments.

"IT teams grapple with extraordinary challenges due to the vast amounts of data siloed in disparate storage across their organizations. Lack of visibility makes it difficult to understand that data's content and purpose, who has access to it, and how it should be appropriately treated. The result is heightened compliance risk, security vulnerabilities, diminished efficiency, and poor data quality," said Sundar Kanthadai, chief technology officer at Panzura.

Moonwalk's expertise in intelligent data management solutions aligns perfectly with Panzura's mission to simplify the IT landscape for customers and help them unlock the true value of their data assets as they become more productive, resilient, and future-ready.

Complete Visibility and Access: Panzura's global file system, combined with Moonwalk's capabilities, will provide a unified view of data across distributed locations and cloud providers.

Enhanced Data Mobility: Moonwalk's patented technology allows seamless, non-disruptive movement of data between different storage tiers, optimizing performance and reducing costs.

Security and Compliance: Panzura's robust security features, coupled with Moonwalk's data governance tools, ensure compliance with industry regulations and contractual mandates.

Scalability and Cost Efficiency: Organizations can now scale their data infrastructure without compromising performance or incurring unnecessary expenses.

"Panzura is redefining how organizations manage and leverage their data," said Mike Harvey, former co-founder of Moonwalk and now Senior Vice President, Technology, at Panzura. "We are committed to a smooth integration with Panzura and existing Moonwalk customers will continue to receive the highest level of uninterrupted support and service as a part of the Panzura family."

Every organization now relies on data to run their business and make decisions up and down the value chain. In many cases, IT leaders and c-suite executives are recognizing that file data is more than a business asset – it is the business itself and every company is a data company. Managing that data is becoming exponentially more complex with the accelerating use of AI, the expanding threat surface, and the adoption of multiple cloud environments.

Panzura's acquisition of Moonwalk will allow for the further expansion of best-of-breed solutions. These solutions will empower organizations to manage their data in or out of the cloud with ease and simplicity and increase Panzura's global reach to support the needs of customers of all sizes and industries.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers today's digital-first organizations to do impossible things with file data, making them more agile, efficient, and productive. They trust Panzura to help them consolidate dispersed data, see and manage data in and out of the cloud, make it more cyber-resilient and AI ready, and ensure it is available to people and processes exactly where and when it's needed. Discover how Panzura can fuel your success at panzura.com.

Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 (206) 218-3984, [email protected] , https://www.panzura.com

SOURCE Panzura