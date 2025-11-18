Panzura Advances Exabyte-Scale Data Access and Interoperability as Member of Single Namespace Working Group (SNS)

The SNS initiative represents the future of enterprise data management, and Panzura is committed to its principles—heterogeneous orchestration, vendor neutrality, and intelligent data services, Post this

"Organizations need unified access to distributed data at scale. The SNS initiative represents the future of enterprise data management, and Panzura is committed to its principles—heterogeneous orchestration, vendor neutrality, and intelligent data services," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura.

The consortium is transitioning to the international standards body OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards) to allow the efforts of the working group to become an established standard. OASIS will publish open specifications for creating a new standard offering scalability, interoperability, and efficiency for data access. In publishing these specifications, the consortium will make it possible for organizations to work across storage providers without disruption and establish the data foundation required for AI-ready infrastructure.

Addressing the Exabyte-Scale Data Challenge

Panzura's participation in SNS centers on Panzura Symphony, the advanced data services platform that demonstrates the principles the consortium seeks to standardize, including seamless data accessibility across distributed infrastructure, vendor neutrality, preservation of customer choice, AI-ready data organization, and true interoperability at scale.

"The SNS initiative represents a step forward in how organizations will manage and derive value from distributed, exabyte-scale datasets. Symphony was architected from the ground up to deliver intelligent data services that provide dynamic data placement, data insights, and total cost of ownership reduction," said Mike Harvey, Senior Vice President of Product, Panzura.

The company's SNS collaboration reflects its commitment to solving the world's most challenging data problems. Symphony is uniquely suited to support the initiative's transformative potential across healthcare, life sciences, research, and beyond. Learn more about Panzura's participation in the SNS initiative.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

