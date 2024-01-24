Panzura Board Appoints Dan Waldschmidt as Chief Executive Officer

"Dan is well-positioned to progress Panzura into a leading enterprise-grade business platform, and it is a natural transition given his deep industry experience and intimate knowledge of the company," said Ben Chereskin, chairman, Panzura board of directors. Post this

As chief revenue officer, Waldschmidt led a 150% year-over-year increase in the customer base and doubled the customer lifetime value. Waldschmidt also guided a remarkable 288% growth over three years, 125% net retention, and maintained 98% brand loyalty. In addition, Waldschmidt negotiated agreements with 84 partners, and successfully developed and deployed an international revenue expansion plan.

"I am incredibly proud of the impressive growth that this team has achieved to date. However, our ambitions are higher and the impact we plan to deliver for the enterprise is much greater," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura. "We are confident we can move even faster to provide customers with unrivaled value, security, visibility, and control of their stored data."

"Today's leading enterprises are looking to unlock strategic business value through more sophisticated data storage management," said Ben Chereskin, chairman, Panzura board of directors. "Dan is well-positioned to progress Panzura into a leading enterprise-grade business platform, and it is a natural transition given his deep industry experience and intimate knowledge of the company."

Waldschmidt added, "I want to thank my co-refounder, Jill Stelfox, for her service to the company as CEO. Jill and I came into the company together and we achieved significant progress."

Waldschmidt is a best-selling author, former strategic advisor to some of the world's foremost business leaders, and an elite ultra-marathon runner. He holds a record for running the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest in a single attempt.

Panzura, a leading innovator in global file systems and hybrid cloud data management, helps distributed organizations increase productivity by optimizing digital asset visibility, access, sharing, and storage costs. Its award-winning Panzura CloudFS platform enables IT infrastructure, operations, and security leaders to meet ever-changing demands, including for ransomware resilience. With Panzura, the exponential growth of unstructured data reveals clear opportunities for diverse industries—Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Healthcare Imaging; Legal; Manufacturing; Media & Entertainment; and others. Learn how Panzura solves your most critical data challenges at www.panzura.com.

