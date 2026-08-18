Panzura CEO Karthik Ramamurthy Joins Forbes Technology Council

Enterprises have spent decades accumulating file data and now realize it is the fuel for AI. The hard questions now are practical ones — where that data lives, who governs it, and whether AI systems can trust it. Post this

Ramamurthy was named CEO of Panzura in April 2026. He brings more than two decades of experience scaling enterprise data platforms, including senior leadership roles at Veritas, EMC, and NetApp. At Panzura, he is leading the company's evolution from hybrid cloud file services to AI data management, a platform-centric approach that keeps enterprise file data live and powers modern project-based work from one source of truth.

As a member of the Council, Ramamurthy will connect and collaborate with other respected technology leaders in a private forum. He will also share his insights in original articles and contribute published content and commentary alongside other experts on Forbes.com, where he will write on how to make unstructured data usable by AI, how to govern data that agents can act on, and what it takes to prepare file infrastructure for agentic workflows.

The Council appointment follows a period of rapid product momentum under Ramamurthy's leadership. In March 2026, Panzura released CloudFS 8.7, which lowers infrastructure and management costs as firms scale across offices while establishing the file platform as a foundation for agentic AI workloads.

In April, Panzura announced the general availability of Panzura Nexus, an extensible AI platform that brings trusted, permission-aware intelligence to enterprise file data. It integrates with the Panzura CloudFS hybrid cloud file platform so teams can ask natural-language questions and surface insights across millions of files through Microsoft 365 Copilot, while keeping the security and access controls that already govern their file environment.

The company recently introduced Panzura Express, a single-site edition of CloudFS built for small and mid-market organizations. It offers CloudFS, Panzura Data Services with AI-powered ransomware and data loss detection, and Panzura Nexus in one fixed-price software license, deployable on premises or in any major cloud with no storage hardware to buy. Panzura Express is sold through Panzura partners.

"Enterprises have spent decades accumulating file data and now realize it is the fuel for AI. The hard questions now are practical ones — where that data lives, who governs it, and whether AI systems can trust it. I'm looking forward to sharing my views on those questions alongside the leaders of the global technology community," said Karthik Ramamurthy, CEO, Panzura.

Ramamurthy sees the enterprise data market with unusual clarity. Forbes Technology Council puts that clarity in front of the leaders wrestling with critical decisions. He is committed to convening an industry conversation about AI and enterprise data and how file infrastructure solves real problems.

Ramamurthy's Forbes.com articles will appear on his Forbes Technology Council profile following publication. His commentary on AI data management can also be found on LinkedIn and on the Panzura blog.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 2062183984, [email protected], https://www.panzura.com

SOURCE Panzura