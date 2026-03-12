Panzura CloudFS 8.7 Cuts Infrastructure Costs, Simplifies Management, and Preps for Agentic AI Workflows

This latest release establishes the file platform as a foundation for advanced AI workloads—we took a considered approach to how agentic AI would impact policies and data management. Post this

Panzura CloudFS, a globally distributed file system, delivers both imperatives via integrated data governance, data loss protection and recovery, and AI-enabled project intelligence from a single platform. CloudFS 8.7 advances that architecture with measurable reductions in infrastructure cost and operational overhead, and it removes the barriers to AI-driven project intelligence.

"Firms whose competitive advantage is locked in their project data don't want another generic file sharing solution with a cloud backend. We know the AEC industry better than anyone—they need a scalable self-service platform built for BIM coordination across a dozen offices, construction document sets in petabytes, and field teams accessing files from a jobsite with inconsistent connectivity. CloudFS means no rip-and-replace. No large-scale consulting engagements. Just your file platform doing what it should and paving a path to agentic deployments," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura.

CloudFS 8.7: Architectural Perquisites for AI-Driven Data Initiatives

CloudFS 8.7 removes the legacy data silos that impede AI-driven intelligence. "The AI conversation has been almost entirely about models and algorithms. But a real barrier is accessing data that matters. This latest release establishes the file platform as a foundation for advanced AI workloads—we took a considered approach to how agentic AI would impact policies and data management," said Karthik Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer, Panzura.

According to research from Omdia, data management and data quality issues are a major challenge (top two) for organizations implementing AI, second only to cost. The third most frequently cited challenges are concerns around data privacy, intellectual property and security. The new capabilities in CloudFS 8.7 are architectural prerequisites for AI-driven data intelligence. Each removes a structural barrier between an organization's file data and the AI workloads that can operationalize it.

Adaptive Snapshot Retention. Node-specific snapshot policies reduce the global metadata burden across deployments, a prerequisite for the storage tiering that AI indexing demands. File-owner nodes preserve full version history for compliance and recovery, while data-consumer nodes retain only the working set required for performance and collaboration, aligning data gravity with operational responsibility across the mesh. For firms scaling across offices or delivering agentic AI at the edge, infrastructure costs decrease as the deployment grows.





Self-Service Administration. File Lock Release, Prewarm Provisioning, and Health Check Diagnostics give IT teams direct operational control. When a firm wins a project in a new market, Prewarm Provisioning means that they arrive on day one with the full dataset on their local node. When a Revit model is locked by an offline user, File Lock Release resolves it in minutes, not hours. These are also autonomous operations that support AI-driven demands.





Integrated Threat Control and Data Governance. Native AI-powered threat control now includes User Behavior Intelligence (UBI) with profile visualization for identifying anomalies before an incident occurs, critical as firms expose more project data to AI workloads. This ensures sensitive client data remains protected to meet strict legal and contractual security obligations. To streamline investigations, teams can filter searches by data owner and sync security logs directly with SIEMs including Splunk Cloud.





Managed Capacity Optimization. Automatic reclamation of obsolete file paths after data ownership transfer reduces marginal costs by eliminating storage overhead and optimizing storage utilization. AI can bring great value but requires an enhanced data governance posture.

From Project Files to Project Intelligence

"Extracting value from institutional knowledge through AI requires file platforms where governance, protection, and intelligent access operate as core architectural principles, not bolted-on integrations. Platforms like Panzura CloudFS that unify these capabilities within a single authoritative namespace demonstrate the infrastructure evolution necessary for AI-driven competitive advantage," said Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst, Omdia.

When an AEC firm can query decades of project data to inform a new proposal, pulling relevant specifications, cost benchmarks, and lessons learned, that's a competitive advantage in pursuit. CloudFS 8.7 makes this possible by consolidating project files, metadata, and version history into a single governed namespace where AI pipelines can reach them.

The same platform that manages and secures the data also prepares it for intelligent retrieval with no separate data lake, no migration project, no integration middleware standing between institutional expertise and the AI workloads that can unlock it.

"CloudFS 8.7 gives us a true single source of truth for our unstructured project data on the same platform we already trust for collaboration and security. It eliminates the costly, fragmented integrations that have long prevented us from fully leveraging our institutional knowledge for advanced analysis," said Andy Knauf, Chief Information Officer, Mead & Hunt.

Every platform vendor claims to be AI-ready. The real difference lies in whether the file platform itself creates and maintains that single source of truth such as handling permission consistency, metadata enrichment, classification, and controlled ingestion, or whether teams are forced to hire systems integrators and stitch together disconnected point solutions just to make their data usable.

"CloudFS does the work. That's what platform-native architectural resilience truly means. We're building toward a future where teams can engage with their complete project history, confident that every reference, insight, and document comes from one unified, trustworthy source," added Ramamurthy.

The CloudFS platform operates in three modes. Active Archive is for compliant, long-term retention, Multi-site NAS is for regional file sharing across offices replacing traditional NAS with one namespace supporting SMB, NFS, and S3 protocols, and True Collaboration is for real-time, high-concurrency coordination where multiple disciplines work on interconnected files simultaneously. Active Archive, Multi-site NAS, and True Collaboration are distinct, addressing different use cases, from long-term storage and multi-site file sharing to real-time global collaboration and organizations typically adopt them based on their workload requirements. Each provides additional capabilities beyond the previous, applied at the project level within a deployment, so completed work sits in archive while active projects run in full collaboration.

CloudFS 8.7 is available to new and existing customers. For more information, visit panzura.com or contact a Panzura CloudFS platform expert for a complimentary assessment based on your specific requirements and environment.

