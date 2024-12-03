Panzura CloudFS Achieves Industry-first FIPS 140-3 Certification

Achieving FIPS 140-3 certification means CloudFS customers can confidently store, share, and collaborate on sensitive data, regardless of location or device. Post this

Today's announcement comes on the heels of news that Panzura CloudFS has been shortlisted for the Best Cloud Data Management Solution in the 2024-25 Cloud Awards, a prestigious international program that honors industry leaders in cloud computing.

FIPS 140-3, a rigorous security standard established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), validates the security capabilities of cryptographic modules. The FIPS 140-3 certification is based on ISO/IEC 19790, a globally recognized standard, which enables organizations to meet their compliance requirements. Attaining this certification, Panzura demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding sensitive data and meeting the stringent requirements of government agencies and regulated industries around the world.

"Achieving FIPS 140-3 certification means CloudFS customers can confidently store, share, and collaborate on sensitive data, regardless of location or device," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura.

FIPS 140-3 certification guarantees the security of data encryption and key management processes, protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access and cyber threats. Utilizing advanced encryption techniques and security protocols, Panzura CloudFS protects data both at rest and in transit.

"Our pursuit of FIPS 140-3 certification underscores our relentless commitment to security excellence. Leveraging CloudFS, organizations can ensure that their data is protected to the highest standards, meeting the stringent requirements of various regulations and industries," continued Waldschmidt.

With FIPS 140-3 certification, the Panzura CloudFS platform streamlines compliance efforts by offering a centralized way to manage and secure data across hybrid cloud environments. It assists organizations in meeting rigorous requirements such as those imposed by government agencies across industries like healthcare, finance, and defense.

For example, the certification allows organizations to meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 and Level 3 mandates which require the use of FIPS 140-3 certified solutions. This is crucial for organizations involved in the U.S. Department of Defense supply chain, including defense contractors, suppliers, manufacturers, service providers, research and development firms, support services, and even small businesses. Moreover, the FIPS 140-3-certified security of Panzura CloudFS can contribute to HIPAA compliance by ensuring strong security for Protected Health Information (PHI).

The certification defines the standards which cover key management practices, ensuring secure generation, storage, and distribution of cryptographic keys. FIPS 140-3 also emphasizes strong random number generation to enhance the unpredictability of cryptographic operations.

To maintain security and identify potential vulnerabilities, FIPS 140-3 requires regular self-tests of cryptographic modules. FIPS 140-3 also requires physical security measures to protect modules from unauthorized access and tampering.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

