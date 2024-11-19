Panzura CloudFS Shortlisted for Best Cloud Data Management Solution in The 2024-25 Cloud Awards

We are proud of this achievement and to be shortlisted in the overall awards program alongside distinguished organizations in other categories. Post this

"We are honored and thrilled that Panzura CloudFS has been shortlisted for the Best Cloud Data Management Solution in The 2024-25 Cloud Awards," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura. "Being named to the shortlist is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We are committed to making a meaningful difference for our customers by solving their most significant and pressing data challenges. We are proud of this achievement and to be shortlisted in the overall awards program alongside distinguished organizations in other categories including Broadcom, Cloudera, CrowdStrike, Dynatrace, IBM, PagerDuty, RedHat, and VAST Data."

Panzura CloudFS addresses the critical challenges faced by modern businesses in managing and sharing files across increasingly distributed workforces and globalized business environments. The platform, with a global file system at its core, simplifies the migration of data, workloads, and applications to the cloud, allowing seamless consolidation of on-premises and cloud data without infrastructure updates. Applications maintain their original form while leveraging cloud services, avoiding the need for code rewrites.

CloudFS leverages AI-powered features, such as data resilience and protection capabilities, to ensure data security and optimize performance. Its unique architecture eliminates complex file synchronization and WAN acceleration requirements, providing a unified global namespace for all users. This means that users can access the latest file versions without delay, enhancing efficiency and collaboration. Panzura CloudFS offers powerful data management capabilities that drive efficiency, security, and collaboration for the modern enterprise.

"We're extremely pleased to reveal the shortlist of the 14th edition of The Cloud Awards," said James Williams, CEO, The Cloud Awards. "Spurred on through advancements in artificial intelligence and other leading technologies, the cloud computing industry continues to deliver fresh new ideas and solutions to problems emerging across several sectors. The shortlist demonstrates that innovation is being driven from all corners of the globe – it's incredibly exciting, and heartening, to see the remarkable variety of solutions and projects nominated this year. All at The Cloud Awards wish the shortlistees well as we go into the next round of judging."

The program will now begin its second round of judging, reducing the shortlist to a selection of finalists in each category. The Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, December 17, with the final winners revealed in January 2025. The program will return to welcome new submissions in Fall 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions. To view the full shortlist visit The Cloud Awards 2024-25 shortlist.

Now in its 14th year, The Cloud Awards is one of the longest-running awards platforms of its kind, celebrating the latest achievements and breakthroughs in cloud computing. The program's comprehensive coverage spans multiple facets of cloud computing, including overall cloud competency (infrastructure, data management, and hybrid and multi-cloud environments), systems and processes (CRM, ERP, and HR), technologies, including the use of AI, pieces of work such as projects, migrations or integrations, and workplace excellence, ensuring that all aspects of cloud computing are recognized and celebrated.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 (206) 218-3984, [email protected], https://www.panzura.com

Matthew Gregory, The Cloud Awards, 1 (212) 574 8117, [email protected], https://www.cloud-awards.com/

SOURCE Panzura