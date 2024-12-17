Panzura CloudFS Takes the Lead in Hybrid Cloud File Data Management with Finalist Spot in The Cloud Awards

This is a proud moment for all of us at Panzura, as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in unstructured data management and hybrid cloud storage. Post this

This year's program saw entries from organizations of all sizes across the globe, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. Panzura joins distinguished finalists in other categories including Broadcom, Cloudera, CrowdStrike, Dynatrace, IBM, PagerDuty, RedHat, and VAST Data. The winners will be announced on January 14, 2025, following the final round of judging.

Panzura CloudFS seamlessly integrates with leading cloud storage providers like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform, offering users seamless hybrid cloud file access, simultaneous co-authoring, and global collaboration.

Its advanced features, such as global deduplication and real-time file locking, combined with immutability to protect against ransomware and other forms of malicious and unintentional data loss, make it a formidable solution for modern enterprises. Equally, the platform allows organizations to use on-premises object stores such as Cloudian.

CloudFS is designed to optimize data transfer and processing, which directly benefits AI workloads. Providing a global namespace and accelerating data access, Panzura CloudFS can significantly speed up AI model training and inference, leading to faster time-to-insight.

"Panzura's progress to this stage is a testament to the outstanding work they have carried out in their field. I'd like to wish all of our finalists well as we head into the final round of judging to determine our winners," said James Williams, CEO, The Cloud Awards.

"The quality of the shortlist was particularly high this year, making it a truly tremendous achievement to be named a finalist, having undergone a rigorous round of assessment from our judges," said Williams.

The Cloud Awards program will return to welcome new submissions in Fall 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions. It covers multiple facets of cloud computing, including overall excellence, systems and processes, certain technologies, pieces of work, and workplace excellence.

To view the full roster of finalists, please visit The Cloud Awards.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

