Panzura Crowned #1 Innovator and Solution Provider in Hybrid Cloud Storage by Frost & Sullivan®

Based on a Frost & Sullivan survey of 724 business and IT leaders proficient in cloud technologies, 85% indicated that becoming more data-centric and artificial intelligence (AI) driven is important, very important, or critical for their organizations in the next year. This prioritization likely reflects the challenges enterprises face in deriving meaningful value from fragmented and diverse data landscapes, coupled with escalating security threats — with the average firm experiencing 26 successful cyberattacks annually.

CloudFS hybrid cloud file platform stands as the solution to these challenges, breaking down data silos and enabling organizations to unlock value from their distributed file data assets. The Frost Radar highlights how CloudFS is an important component in emerging data fabrics, delivering command and control, unassailable resilience, and immediate collision-free file access

"The inaugural Frost Radar for Hybrid Cloud Storage highlights Panzura's compelling innovation with CloudFS, particularly in areas like data locality and near-instant node deployment. The emphasis on wide-reaching capabilities like ultra-fast recovery and stringent security certification positions them as a frontrunner in addressing enterprise data challenges," said Karyn Price, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation That Propels Customers Ahead of Their Competition

The Frost Radar particularly highlights new features, unavailable from any competitor, including those found in CloudFS 8.5 Adapt, which was released in February as a major upgrade to the platform. The report notes Panzura's balanced approach to innovation, recognizing significant achievements in both data security and business continuity, as well as data intelligence capabilities.

Regional Store: Regional Store optimizes data locality, enabling enterprises to place high-value datasets like frequently used files closer to users and compute resources. It addresses performance bottlenecks for geographically distributed organizations, reduces latency, accelerates file access, and improves collaboration. This is especially beneficial for data-intensive workflows like AI pipelines and high-performance computing.





Instant Node: Instant Node allows deployment of new edge instances, which provide users with local-feeling file operations, in under 5 minutes, compared to industry averages of 4-8 hours. It minimizes downtime during disruptive events like hardware failures or cyberattacks, allowing for rapid node replacement or cloud transitions, ensuring business continuity and reducing potential financial and productivity losses. Instant Node also offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional high-availability solutions, with failover in just minutes.





Sub-60-Second Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs): CloudFS delivers the fastest global recovery capabilities among all evaluated vendors, providing unmatched business continuity across all sites. This industry-best recovery speed is achieved through a distributed protocol that ensures transactional integrity across the entire system, enabling organizations to maintain operations during active security incidents at any location.

The Frost Radar also points to the architectural flexibility of CloudFS. CloudFS creates a single source of truth across on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments, supporting virtually any object store. The platform allows IT teams to choose the optimal storage location for files while maintaining a unified end user experience.

Key business benefits of this architecture include patented global deduplication and compression technologies, which reduce storage footprints by up to 80%, creating significant cost efficiencies while simultaneously simplifying storage and hyperscaler management.

The platform lets technologists easily shift workloads between locations as conditions change, without disrupting users or creating compliance gaps. Moreover, built-in network acceleration ensures optimal performance even across high-latency connections, enabling global teams to work together on large, complex, bandwidth-hungry files and applications as if they are all in the same location.

Built-In File Data Intelligence and Security

The Frost Radar acknowledges Panzura's strong vision for data resilience, cyberstorage, and AI integration. CloudFS incorporates a comprehensive security framework that addresses the threat and business continuity lifecycle. It is the only hybrid cloud file storage solution to achieve FIPS 140-3 certification for its core data encryption and key management processes.

Proactive Protection: Panzura Detect and Rescue, an extended capability of the CloudFS platform, provides real-time ransomware detection and automated interdiction, protecting file data from sophisticated attacks. It works in concert with the platform's immutable data protection to ensure rapid recovery from incidents for unbreakable defense against modern threats.





Comprehensive Governance: Enhanced Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) delivers comprehensive security governance with detailed audit capabilities, enabling enterprises to maintain compliance with evolving data privacy regulations like the E.U. European Data Act and the U.S. Protecting Americans' Data from Foreign Adversaries Act, both enacted in 2024.





AI-Powered Insights: CloudFS facilitates the use of active and cold file data for Large Language Models (LLMs) training and AI tools for advanced analytics. Panzura is actively integrating AI assistants into the platform to provide deeper insights into data usage patterns and security events, with availability expected later this year.

No matter where data resides in the cloud including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (including GovCloud), Wasabi, Backblaze, Nutanix Objects, Oracle, and more – or on premises – advanced CloudFS features are readily available. It also provides support for virtual nodes including Hyper-V, Linux KVM, VMware, Azure, AWS, and CloudFS Instant Nodes, ensuring high availability and rapid expansion. This optimizes performance for demanding enterprise workloads and enhances user productivity from cloud to core to edge.

The Path Forward for the Data-Fractured Enterprise

For technology decision-makers seeking to unify, manage, and secure file data for AI and other demanding applications, Frost & Sullivan's analysis confirms that Panzura CloudFS offers distinct enterprise-class advantages.

The CloudFS platform provides IT flexibility through a globally distributed metadata layer, offering a consistent and unified view of all file data, no matter where it's physically stored. Users can access and manage data residing in various locations – from traditional network-attached storage (NAS) and Windows File Shares in on-premises data centers to distant cloud regions – based on business needs rather than technical limitations.

Furthermore, Panzura Edge is a CloudFS extension that enables access via mobile devices. On-site teams, remote workers, and even external partners can securely share and co-author large files – like blueprints, images, and videos – without the need for a traditional VPN. It supports strict security requirements including "dark sites" with no external internet connectivity.

Beyond CloudFS, Panzura Symphony is a data services platform that automates data discovery and assessment across diverse environments, and movement of data from anywhere to anywhere. It creates structure out of unstructured data using metadata, making it searchable and analyzable. Technologists and data teams uncover hidden insights, fuel AI pipelines, and streamline DevOps workflows, irrespective of the underlying storage infrastructure or data types. While CloudFS is a unified file management system, Symphony is a powerful engine for data intelligence and orchestration.

Get more information about how Panzura CloudFS earned the top innovation ranking and download the complete 2025 Frost Radar Hybrid Cloud Storage report.

