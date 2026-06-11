Panzura Expands Support for Service Providers Building Managed File, Security, and AI Data Businesses

Panzura is committed to making sure service providers have a platform they can build a real value-added services business on, and a partner model that supports their customer relationships. Post this

"Service providers are sitting in the most strategic conversations their customers are having right now around file estate modernization, security, and AI readiness. Panzura is committed to making sure those providers have a platform they can build a real value-added services business on, and a partner model that supports their customer relationships and gives them a seat at the table for driving future growth on behalf of the customers they serve," said Karthik Ramamurthy, CEO, Panzura.

One Platform, a Portfolio of Attachable Services

At the core of the offering is Panzura CloudFS, a true full-mesh global file system, which can be delivered as a managed service by service providers.

Panzura provides a portfolio of additional services that providers can attach to the core CloudFS platform as customer needs expand. There's no fixed sequence and no mandatory steps — providers are free to prescribe an order that fits their go-to-market, but they're never locked into one. The portfolio adapts to the customer journey rather than dictating it, and Panzura experts are available to assist providers with structuring their selling motion.

Panzura CloudFS as a Managed Service -- CloudFS is the core platform every add-on service is built on. It delivers local performance at every site with global consistency, real-time file locking across unlimited locations, immutable data resiliency, and AI-powered behavioral threat detection. The platform scales from a single project share to multi-site, petabyte-scale environments without changing the underlying storage infrastructure.

Data Services and Threat Control — Visibility, search, audit, and recovery, paired with AI-powered behavioral threat detection and automated response. This is a higher-margin attach for regulated and ransomware-sensitive customers.

Panzura Nexus — Connects governed CloudFS file data to Microsoft 365 Copilot with full permission fidelity. Designed for customers who have already invested in Copilot and need a safe, governed way to make their file estate accessible to it.

Panzura Symphony Data Analysis — Paid advisory engagement that profiles a customer's file estate, quantifies cost and risk, surfaces governance gaps, and recommends a path. This service bills from day one and scopes follow-on work.

Panzura Symphony Data Mobility — Migration and ongoing policy-driven data movement, sold as the onramp from assessment into the managed service.

Cyber-Resiliency Add-Ons — Provider-run recovery workflows, disaster recovery testing, and business continuity reporting against CloudFS immutable snapshots and cyber-resiliency capabilities.

Managed Service Operations — Monthly operational, security, and optimization reporting that creates recurring touchpoints and surfaces the next service each customer needs.

Providers can land with any of these services and expand the relationship over time. A data assessment can open a new account, and managed file services can become a stable recurring revenue line. Security, AI, data movement, and orchestration services can be tapped when each customer is ready.

Deployment Flexibility for Real-World Customer Needs

CloudFS is delivered in several deployment patterns depending on how each customer needs or wants to consume it, and each deployment model is flexible allowing customers to grow and expand into other options as their data journey evolves.

Single-Site Managed NAS — A modern NAS experience with object storage, local access, and immutable snapshots for archives, regulated records, and NAS refresh customers.

Multi-Site Collaboration — CloudFS nodes across sites with a unified global namespace and locking, for customers running distributed project work and teams.

Provider-Hosted GFSaaS — The provider hosts and operates CloudFS and object storage in their environment for customers who want a fully managed service.

Customer-Hosted, Provider-Managed — CloudFS runs in the customer's cloud or data center, while the provider manages operations. Designed for regulated, sovereign, and infrastructure-opinionated customers.

Hybrid Site + Cloud — Local nodes at customer sites connected to cloud or S3-compatible object storage, for local-feeling performance with cloud economics.

Working with Service Providers Worldwide

Panzura is working with a growing roster of service providers building managed file services with Panzura CloudFS. Practical guidance for service providers building this business is now available on the Panzura website, covering how to turn customer file challenges into a service line, how to grow a book of recurring revenue from a single managed file service, and how to lead the Microsoft 365 Copilot conversation customers are most eager to have.

Service providers interested in exploring the program can access the program overview and other resources at panzura.com/partners/msp. Existing partners can sign in to the Panzura Partner Portal at partners.panzura.com.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

Microsoft, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft 365 Copilot are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 2062183984, [email protected], https://www.panzura.com

SOURCE Panzura