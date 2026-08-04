Panzura Express Brings Enterprise File Services, AI Intelligence from File Data, and Ransomware Resiliency to Single-Site Organizations

Mid-market organizations have struggled to bring AI to the unstructured file data that runs their business, while also managing and securing that data with limited IT resources. Panzura Express delivers all three in one software offering. Post this

Panzura Express is sold through Panzura channel partners, who deliver deployment, configuration, and first-line support. Compute and object storage can come from a Panzura partner or from the end customer. Launch partners include ATG, a leading provider of software, hardware, services, and support for the AECO industry, Bechtle, a strategic partner for IT consultancy, services, and implementation across Europe, and Climb Channel Solutions, a global value-added distributor offering innovative technologies backed by a team dedicated to the success of partners.

"Mid-market organizations have struggled to bring AI to the unstructured file data that runs their business, while also managing and securing that data with limited IT resources. Panzura Express delivers all three in one software offering: AI access to file data, enterprise-grade file data management, and built-in ransomware and data loss protection, sized and priced for the way they buy and work," said Karthik Ramamurthy, CEO, Panzura.

No Hardware to Buy, No Lead Time to Absorb

Legacy NAS is bought as hardware. That commits a small or mid-market IT team to a capacity decision made years in advance and a delivery date set by someone else's supply chain. Storage component supply has tightened as AI infrastructure buildout absorbs drive and memory capacity, and the organizations placing the smallest orders often sit at the back of that queue.

Panzura Express takes hardware off the critical path. It is a full NAS delivered as software including SMB and NFS file services, a local high-availability node pair, immutable snapshots, quotas, and Active Directory integration. Customers download it and run it on virtual hosts they already own or that a partner supplies, against S3-compatible object storage on premises or in Microsoft Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud. Adding capacity means adding object storage, bought when it is needed rather than years ahead of demand.

"A file platform that installs on existing virtualization is an operating expense a two-person IT team can approve and stand up in an afternoon, rather than a capital project that waits for the next budget cycle," added Ramamurthy.

Enterprise Protection at Single-Site Scale

Mid-market organizations have long faced an uncomfortable choice. They must decide between commodity NAS that requires costly add-ons and complex integrations to enable cyber resilience and AI, or enterprise file platforms built and priced for the largest distributed organizations. The appliance most of them settle for offers limited protection against ransomware and insider threats, while understanding nothing about the data sitting on it.

The organizations in that gap typically run 100 to 300 employees, a one-to-three-person IT team, and no dedicated storage administrator, while holding the same categories of irreplaceable data as far larger firms, such as design files, medical imaging, CAD and CAM assets, media libraries, and case records.

They also carry a disproportionate share of the ransomware burden. Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report found ransomware present in 88% of breaches at small- and mid-sized organizations, compared with 39% at large enterprises.

Panzura Express applies the same protections offered in distributed enterprise deployments. Snapshots are immutable and can be taken as often as every 60 seconds, so encrypted or corrupted data can be rolled back to a point before the attack. Threat Control, delivered as an extended capability of Panzura Data Services, uses AI to monitor file behavior and alerts administrators as anomalies appear, including data exfiltration, mass deletions and other threats to data loss, with fast recovery. Panzura Data Services also records file activity for audit and makes the full file estate searchable, giving organizations the access history and retention evidence needed for regulatory compliance reviews.

"Every reseller in our network has mid-market accounts running a NAS two years from refresh that offers nothing against ransomware or insider threats. Panzura Express turns that refresh into a software conversation our partners can start now, without waiting on an increasingly complicated hardware cycle," said Carlos Rodrigues, President – North America, Climb Channel Solutions.

Nothing to Re-Buy, Nothing to Re-Learn

Panzura Express is not a separate product line. It delivers the same core functionality and benefits as multi-site Panzura CloudFS under a single-site license. Adding capacity or expanding to additional sites is applied as a license change, with no forklift hardware upgrade, re-platforming, or data migration requirements. Administrators keep the interface, policies, and skills they already have.

"For most mid-market customers, it's simply not feasible to have a storage administrator managing separate file management, data protection, and AI knowledge products, nor do they have the budget for it. A single license covering immutability, threat detection, and AI intelligence allows us to deliver a complete managed file service without adding unnecessary complexity or cost for the customer," said Niamh Burgess-Smith, Head of Hybrid Infrastructure, Bechtle.

Panzura Express is offered in three capacity tiers at 25TB, 50TB, and 100TB. Every tier includes the full bundle. It is sold through Panzura partners with enablement and assistance for partners offered through Panzura experts and the Panzura Partner Portal, which provides a full complement of resources, a dedicated Panzura Express TCO calculator for partner use, and deal registration.

Do not let legacy storage hold back AI, resilience, or growth. With Panzura Express, customers can modernize file services, unlock AI intelligence from unstructured data, and strengthen ransomware protection without buying new hardware or waiting on supply chains. Visit Panzura Express or contact a participating Panzura partner today to choose the right tier, calculate your savings, and get started. Panzura is a Microsoft co-sell partner with solutions available through the Microsoft commercial marketplace, and an AWS partner with solutions available in AWS Marketplace.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Azure are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 2062183984, [email protected], Panzura

SOURCE Panzura