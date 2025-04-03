Panzura Extends IBM Integrations with Cold Data Archiving Solution

Panzura Symphony complements IBM Storage Deep Archive by automating data lifecycle management and enabling seamless data movement. Post this

It builds upon Panzura's collaborative support for IBM portfolio solutions. Beyond the IBM Storage Deep Archive integration, IBM natively integrates Symphony's data movement framework with IBM Fusion Data Catalog® creating a massively scalable data fabric for rapidly ingesting metadata and an enhanced business context layer for data insight and action. It allows for full content inspection, locating Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and other sensitive data.

This synergistic approach extends to IBM Storage Fusion®, which simplifies and accelerates management of data and applications particularly within Red Hat OpenShift environments, further demonstrating the breadth of Panzura and IBM aligned solutions.

"Panzura and IBM continue to deliver significant benefits to customers, as evidenced by our latest integration with IBM Storage Deep Archive. The Panzura and IBM solution addresses surging cold data volumes and escalating cloud fees by combining smart data management with ultra-low-cost on-premises storage, all within a compact footprint," said Sundar Kanthadai, Chief Technology Officer, Panzura.

Combining Panzura and IBM for Synergistic Archiving

IBM Storage Deep Archive delivers a secure and durable on-premises, cloud-like solution ideal for data archiving and online backup. Leveraging tape technology, Deep Archive offers an air-gapped, encrypted storage environment, ensuring data at rest is protected from cyber threats.

Providing a single pane of glass for managing data across hybrid multi-cloud environments, including IBM Storage Deep Archive, Panzura Symphony unifies on-premises, private, public, and hybrid cloud object storage so teams can see, manage, and move data at scale and ultimately turn their data assets into smart decisions.

These decisions are increasingly driven by AI and machine learning (ML), which require access to vast datasets for training and analysis. The combined solution of Symphony and Deep Archive ensures that cold data remains readily accessible for these advanced applications. This is particularly important for industries like life sciences, financial services, and the energy sector, where the goal of cold storage has in part been to preserve archival data anticipating that future advancements like AI will unlock new insights and innovations from it.

In support of these and other IT initiatives, IBM Storage Deep Archive simplifies tape integration, making on-tape data storage accessible without specialized technical expertise. Deep Archive delivers significant cost optimization, offering object storage for cold data at up to 83% lower cost than other service providers, and importantly, with zero recall fees. [1]

Panzura Symphony complements IBM Storage Deep Archive by automating data lifecycle management and enabling seamless data movement. The integration of Symphony with Deep Archive uses S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval storage classes to completely automate data transfers to tape, simplifying archiving workflows. IBM Deep Archive on Diamondback tape library provides up to 27 PB of data storage and up to 16.1 TB per hour performance in the footprint of a single rack. [2]

Key advantages of the integrated solution include:

Ultra-Density Storage: IBM Storage Deep Archive's high-density storage significantly reduces energy consumption by up to 97% than comparable hard disk solutions, promoting sustainability goals. [3]

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Combining Panzura Symphony's data governance and security features with IBM Storage Deep Archive's air-gapped, encrypted storage provides a comprehensive data protection strategy.

Significant Cost Savings: The integrated solution offers a highly cost-effective approach to data archiving, reducing storage expenses and eliminating unexpected recall fees. The result is less storage waste and optimized storage outlays.

AI-Ready Data Accessibility: The solution enables efficient access to archived data for AI and ML pipelines, facilitating data-driven insights and innovation by providing a unified view and streamlined data movement for AI training and analysis.

Simplified Data Management: Automated data transfers and unified visibility simplifies data management, from data creation and capture all the way to data destruction and deletion, reducing operational overhead and streamlining resources.

Metadata-Driven Mastery with Symphony

"Symphony support for IBM Storage Deep Archive delivers a masterclass in efficiency, offering performance and security while addressing the escalating costs of cloud storage for massive datasets. This integration allows technologists to escape the trap of unpredictable access fees and egress sticker shock," said Mike Harvey, Senior Vice President of Products, Panzura.

Intelligent data tiering can be programmatically provisioned for moving cold data to IBM Storage Deep Archive, optimizing storage costs and freeing up expensive, high-performance storage. Panzura Symphony's strength lies in its ability to manage data across heterogeneous storage environments leveraging simple attributes as well as rich metadata.

Before moving content to IBM Storage Deep Archive, Panzura Symphony classifies and tags the data. This creates a comprehensive searchable catalog, making it easy to find and retrieve specific files without needing to recall entire datasets from the archive itself. The platform supports more than 500 data types and automatically extracts embedded file metadata, storing it in the catalog. This catalog is accessible through application programming interfaces (APIs) or Java Database Connectivity (JDBC).

Furthermore, Symphony can use this rich metadata to automate policy-driven actions such as recall and deletion. This metadata-driven approach enables precise data categorization and comprehensive data visibility. Working with Deep Archive, Symphony exploits the widest range of metadata to accurately identify and relocate cold data, ensuring optimal storage utilization, compliance, and the lowest possible cost.

The Panzura Symphony and IBM Storage Deep Archive solution is available immediately. Learn more about Panzura Symphony and IBM Storage Deep Archive.

