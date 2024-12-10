Panzura Introduces Symphony 2024.4 with New Data Insights Subscription Tier for Data Stewards

At Panzura, innovation is in our DNA. With a Data Insights subscription to Symphony, data stewards can identify patterns and trends within data to enable smarter, better-informed decisions. Our mission is to help them maximize their data's potential for business success. Post this

"With Symphony 2024.4, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, developing unstructured data solutions that drive true digital transformation and create exceptional value for our customers," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura.

The new Data Insights subscription tier for Symphony is ideal for data-driven professionals and those responsible for ensuring data integrity, security, compliance, and evaluation within an organization. This includes Data Governance Officers, Risk and Compliance Managers, Information Security Officers, Security Specialists, and Business Analysts.

The subscription offers visibility, assessment, and analysis across the entire data estate without Symphony's data movement capabilities. It includes innovative features for gaining a deeper understanding of unstructured data and uncovering valuable insights through enhanced usage analysis, improved data transparency, and workflow automation.

"At Panzura, innovation is in our DNA. With a Data Insights subscription to Symphony, data stewards can identify patterns and trends within data to enable smarter, better-informed decisions. Our mission is to help them maximize their data's potential for business success," said Sundar Kanthadai, Chief Technology Officer, Panzura.

Additional new features in Symphony 2024.4 include:

Chargeback Reporting: Accurately allocate storage costs to specific groups or departments based on Active Directory group usage, enabling more precise cost allocation and chargeback models.

Database Export: Export of scan data to enterprise databases, such as SQL Server, Oracle, and Snowflake, enables advanced analysis, historical tracking, and seamless integration with reporting tools including Power BI to create custom reports as needed.

Automated File Ownership: Simplify file management and reduce administrative overhead by automatically assigning file ownership based on Active Directory security principals.

Directory Usage Breakdown: Gain granular visibility into storage usage at the directory level, helping identify major capacity consumption and optimize storage allocation.

Duplicate File Estimation: Identify duplicate files across the storage estate to optimize utilization and reduce storage costs.

The updated platform also facilitates the collection of file permissions and helps teams identify potential security risks, ensuring data integrity and compliance with industry mandates. As a result, IT operations, line-of-business managers, and data sherpas across DevOps, DevSecOps, and AIOps can derive even more value from data.

Panzura Symphony is a data services platform that empowers technologists and business teams to streamline their data operations with confidence and authority. It provides native support for a diverse range of filesystems, network-attached storage (NAS) deployments, and industry-standard protocols so teams can discover, manage, and migrate data at a massive scale regardless of the underlying infrastructure.

Panzura CloudFS Outperforms Competition

Today's announcements follow news that Panzura CloudFS has achieved FIPS 140-3 certification, delivering the highest level of security and compliance to customers. CloudFS is the only hybrid cloud file storage solution to have achieved this certification for its core data encryption and key management processes.

Panzura CloudFS, which has been shortlisted for the Best Cloud Data Management Solution in The Cloud Awards 2024-25, recently delivered significant advancements with the release of version 8.4. This update simplifies cloud migration, reduces costs, and enhances security.

CloudFS 8.4 introduces fine-grained Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) within the CloudFS web-based UI, ensuring precise user permissions and adherence with internal and external controls. Integration with Active Directory further enhances access control and compliance options.

The latest version of the platform also optimizes storage costs by enabling direct assignment of objects to less expensive AWS storage tiers. Additionally, support for AWS Glacier Instant Retrieval and expanded virtualization support, including Linux KVM, provide greater flexibility and cost savings.

The Panzura CloudFS hybrid cloud file platform integrates with leading cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS. It offers seamless file access that supports simultaneous co-authoring and collaboration with advanced features like global deduplication and real-time file locking. The platform leverages immutability to safeguard file data against ransomware and other types of data loss.

About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on cloud strategies and infrastructure and operations trends at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference taking place December 10-12 in Las Vegas. Follow news and updates from these conferences on X using #GartnerIO.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

