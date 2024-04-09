Panzura Launches Near Real-Time Ransomware Detection and Recovery Solution

"To date, no organization that followed Panzura's best practices guidance has lost data to ransomware while using Panzura CloudFS," commented Don Foster, Chief Customer Officer. Post this

The average time it takes for organizations to recover from a ransomware attack and get back to business as usual is 21 days, but it can often take much longer. With Panzura Detect and Rescue, suspicious behavior and patterns trigger automated alerts and interdiction within minutes, containing the risk while slashing the time to intervention and remediation. This helps organizations evolve robust passive protection — via the immutable data storage provided by Panzura CloudFS — into dynamic, active protection.

"When it comes to ransomware recovery, time really is money," said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura. "The speed at which organizations can neutralize and recover from a ransomware threat is absolutely critical to any data protection strategy. Panzura Detect and Rescue applies machine learning to take roughly 12 billion data snapshots on any given day, giving us an incredibly accurate benchmark from which to identify anomalous patterns and potential threats."

Ransomware now makes up nearly a quarter of all breaches, with enterprise storage systems being a prime target given the masses of valuable unstructured data they hold. Panzura Detect and Rescue provides unrivaled resilience against all known — and unknown — threat families by layering active detection on top of Panzura's innovative file storage architecture to deliver AI-infused ransomware resilience through a combination of cloud-native software and expert assistance.

Dan continued, "Moving forward, organizations must utilize both robust, immutable protection, as well as added layers of resilience like Panzura Detect and Rescue, which improves ransomware monitoring, delivers real-time alerts, and can dramatically reduce any downtime resulting from the threat of ransomware."

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) also advocates that Infrastructure & Operations teams within organizations take an "active defense" approach to cybersecurity, developing synchronized, real-time capabilities to discover, detect, analyze, and mitigate threats and vulnerabilities. In line with NIST guidelines in its new Cybersecurity Framework, Panzura Detect and Rescue is key to helping businesses identify, detect, respond, and recover from cyberattacks at unparalleled speed.

"To date, no organization that followed Panzura's best practices guidance has lost data to ransomware while using Panzura CloudFS," commented Don Foster, Chief Customer Officer, Panzura. "The launch of Panzura Detect and Rescue provides our customers' active monitoring for their Panzura CloudFS environment, doubling down on their ability to detect and contain an attack at a time when businesses are looking for intelligent ways to provide new levels of resilience to their sensitive data."

For more information, visit https://panzura.com/products/detect-rescue.

About Panzura

Panzura, a leading innovator in global file systems and hybrid cloud data management, helps distributed organizations increase productivity by optimizing digital asset visibility, access, sharing, and storage costs. Its award-winning Panzura CloudFS platform enables IT infrastructure, operations, and security leaders to meet ever-changing demands, including for ransomware resilience. With Panzura, the exponential growth of unstructured data reveals clear opportunities for diverse industries—Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Healthcare Imaging; Legal; Manufacturing; Media & Entertainment; and others. Learn how Panzura solves your most critical data challenges at www.panzura.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Torres, Panzura, 1 8559895604, [email protected]

SOURCE Panzura