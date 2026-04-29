Panzura Launches Panzura Nexus to Bring Enterprise AI File Intelligence to Microsoft 365 Copilot

This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to help customers unlock AI‑powered intelligence from their file data, without compromising security, permissions, or trust. Post this

Panzura Nexus-ingested content is part of the Microsoft AI ecosystem, allowing intelligent retrieval through Copilot, and custom agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio. Validated in production environments since late last year, Panzura Nexus has been used by CloudFS customers across the AEC and manufacturing sectors to ingest millions of files and surface insights that had been previously inaccessible to AI.

Despite unstructured data representing 80% of enterprise intellectual property, it has historically remained invisible to AI tools. Panzura Nexus addresses this challenge by extending the reach of Copilot into previously inaccessible file data and metadata. This enables secure, conversational access and meaningful responses directly through Copilot without requiring migrations, new infrastructure, or any compromise to the existing security model.

The launch of Panzura Nexus is the first step in Panzura's strategy to integrate AI-driven intelligence across enterprise file silos and systems. The roadmap includes expansions of this event-driven architecture to other major file platforms, enabling the same real-time change capture, permission synchronization, and trusted data pipeline for Copilot.

File Data Intelligence at Scale

"Panzura Nexus is architected as an AI‑integrated platform for enterprise file data. With this initial release, we're securely connecting CloudFS to Copilot through Panzura Nexus's event‑driven ingestion pipeline. This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to help customers unlock AI‑powered intelligence from their file data, without compromising security, permissions, or trust," said Karthik Ramamurthy, CEO, Panzura.

Panzura Nexus connects Panzura CloudFS to Copilot via a Microsoft Graph connector, ingesting selected file content and metadata. Unlike traditional scheduled crawls, Panzura Nexus captures file updates and Access Control List (ACL) modifications at the moment they occur, which eliminates the lag between permission changes in the file system and enforcement in AI conversations. This ensures users receive intelligent, contextual responses grounded in data that is current, permission-accurate, and architecturally trustworthy.

Administrators simply define ingestion policies, and Panzura Nexus handles the rest with no middleware to configure, no data lakes to build, and no ongoing maintenance burden on IT. This accessibility allows:

Project managers and coordinators to query decades of history for specifications, cost benchmarks, and models across global offices.

Field teams to instantly search for relevant document sets from job sites.

Interdisciplinary teams to search for product development files and design precedents—accelerating time to market and project bids while reducing rework and avoiding compliance violations.

Trusted AI: Guardrails That Mirror the File System

Connecting enterprise file data to AI requires more than access—it requires trust and control. Many AI integrations expose security risk through permission drift, delayed updates, or moving data outside enterprise controls. Panzura Nexus eliminates these risks with real‑time, event-driven permission enforcement that ensures AI access always reflects current file system policies. By grounding Copilot insights in authoritative, accurately permissioned source data, Panzura Nexus strengthens trust, improves governance, and reduces the risk of hallucinations—especially for regulated and IP-sensitive industries.

"The security model behind Panzura Nexus is a breakthrough. Most approaches for connecting file data to AI either ignore permissions or force organizations to rebuild their access controls from scratch. Panzura Nexus preserves the permissions that already exist in the file system and enforces them inside Copilot in near real-time. If you don't have access to a file, you won't have access to its content or meaning through Copilot—an essential requirement for any enterprise serious about data governance," said Mike Harvey, Senior Vice President of Products, Panzura.

Key Capabilities

Panzura Nexus delivers three core capabilities:

Intelligent Data Ingestion: It connects file systems to Microsoft 365 Copilot via a purpose-built, event-driven Microsoft Graph connector. The platform captures file content, metadata, and ACL changes, renames, and directory structure changes as discrete events as they occur, keeping Copilot continuously synchronized with the live file system.

Security-Preserving AI Access: Panzura Nexus enforces the same access control policies in AI conversations, preventing users from discovering or accessing files they are not authorized to view, even through Copilot queries.

Dashboard and Reporting: The platform provides full visibility into ingestion activity, including upload rate, total object counts and sizes, and filtering by policy, file extension, user, and time range. It enables IT teams to monitor and manage data flow from a single interface.

Data readiness and governance are consistently identified as primary barriers to Copilot adoption at scale. Panzura Nexus directly addresses these challenges by surfacing selected data to Copilot.

For organizations running Panzura CloudFS on Microsoft Azure, Panzura Nexus creates an end-to-end Microsoft-native AI data pipeline with no third-party AI infrastructure required. The entire data lifecycle, from storage to AI-powered insight, operates within the Microsoft ecosystem, driving value across Azure consumption, Copilot licensing, and the broader Microsoft 365 platform.

Panzura Nexus also positions CloudFS customers for the next wave of Microsoft's AI platform evolution. Panzura Nexus-ingested data is immediately available as a knowledge source for custom agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio, declarative agents deployed through the Microsoft 365 Agent Store, and agentic AI workflows.

Organizations can start with conversational search today and extend to purpose-built AI agents for project intelligence, compliance review, knowledge management, or competitive analysis—without additional integration work. The same governed, permission-aware data pipeline that powers Copilot queries today becomes the foundation for autonomous AI workflows tomorrow.

Panzura Nexus is generally available to new and existing Panzura CloudFS customers. For more information, visit panzura.com/demo to contact a Panzura platform expert. Existing Panzura CloudFS customers should contact their Customer Success Manager for more information. Panzura is a Microsoft co-sell partner with solutions available through the Microsoft commercial marketplace.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Graph are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 2062183984, [email protected], https://www.panzura.com

SOURCE Panzura