Panzura Named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage

"Our customers are looking for ways to streamline file data management and access regardless of where they choose to store their unstructured data," said Panzura CEO, Dan Waldschmidt. Post this

According to the Gartner Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage, "Hybrid cloud integration is one of the top challenges I&O (infrastructure and operations) leaders face in delivering seamless data services across on-premises, edge, and public cloud environments."

Additionally, the report notes "Gartner clients seeking to modernize their unstructured data platforms are expressing the greatest demand for hybrid cloud file services among other hybrid cloud storage services." Also, "While hybrid cloud storage can fulfill various use cases, the ones most commonly recognized and financially supported by I&O leaders are disaster recovery, burst for capacity and storage standardization."

Panzura CloudFS, a core element of the Panzura Data Management Platform, protects and simplifies access to file data across complex enterprise hybrid cloud environments. CloudFS allows enterprises to consolidate unstructured data silos — even when they're distributed around the world — and offers a unified view of file resources through a global namespace. Uniquely offering real-time, highly performant global collaboration and file accessibility to significantly boost organizational performance, CloudFS also provides rapid disaster recovery capabilities as well as ransomware resilience.

"Our customers are looking for ways to streamline file data management and access regardless of where they choose to store their unstructured data," said Panzura CEO, Dan Waldschmidt. "They want their files to be accessible, observable, and protected on any device and from any location, whether the data itself sits in a public or private cloud, or on-premises."

"We believe the Gartner Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage is a valuable resource for enterprises facing hybrid cloud challenges around collaborative file access, data services, cyber resilience and more," said Waldschmidt. "We are proud to be one of the solution providers included."

Download the Market Guide here.

In the last year, Panzura has introduced Panzura Edge, an extension to CloudFS that enables seamless real-time file access, secure sharing, and monitoring via mobile devices. It also deepened its data resilience capabilities with the recent launch of Panzura Detect and Rescue, which uses AI-infused detection software to spot ransomware attacks as they begin and allow organizations to stop them before they take hold.

Panzura was also recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies in 2022 and 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, 6 March 2024

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2023, Julia Palmer, 13 July 2023

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022, Julia Palmer, 1 July 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Panzura:

Panzura, a leading innovator in global file systems and hybrid cloud data management, helps distributed organizations increase productivity by optimizing digital asset visibility, access, sharing, and storage cost. Its award-winning Panzura CloudFS platform enables IT infrastructure, operations, and security leaders to meet ever-changing demands including for ransomware resilience. With Panzura, the exponential growth of unstructured data reveals clear opportunities for diverse industries—Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Healthcare Imaging; Legal; Manufacturing; Media & Entertainment; and others. Learn how Panzura solves your most critical data challenges at panzura.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Torres, www.panzura.com, 1 8559895604, [email protected], www.panzura.com

SOURCE www.panzura.com