Panzura Solidifies Hybrid Cloud Leadership with Relentless Innovation

In Panzura's view, the Gartner Market Guide provides validation of our vision for CloudFS, where data flows seamlessly from core to edge to cloud. Post this

"In Panzura's view, the Gartner Market Guide provides validation of our vision for CloudFS, where data flows seamlessly from core to edge to cloud. In a world where every organization is becoming data centric, CloudFS drives true competitive advantage through cost optimization, ironclad resilience, and borderless data access," said Petra Davidson, Head of Global Marketing, Panzura.

Setting New Standards in Hybrid Cloud File Services

Over the past year, Panzura has accelerated its innovation cadence, introducing groundbreaking capabilities within CloudFS 8.5 Adapt that further its ability to address critical market needs such as business continuity. According to the Gartner guide, "hybrid cloud storage enhances business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities."

These advancements include:

Instant Node: Revolutionizing business continuity, Instant Node enables the fast deployment, restoration, or migration of CloudFS edge instances in under 5 minutes – a contrast to industry averages of 4-8 hours. This capability minimizes downtime during disruptive events and offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional high-availability solutions, ensuring uninterrupted access to data at the edge.

Regional Store: Optimizing data locality for geographically distributed teams, Regional Store allows the synchronization of data to up to four additional regional cloud buckets. Serving uncached files from the nearest location significantly reduces latency and egress costs, particularly benefiting data-intensive workflows like AI and machine learning (ML) pipelines. The Gartner guide states that, "Two-way synchronization enables enterprises to use the elastic nature of the compute infrastructure found among cloud service providers."

Enhanced Cloud Tiering: Providing granular control over storage costs and performance, CloudFS now offers intelligent tiering across different Microsoft Azure storage classes and direct assignment of data to cost-optimized AWS storage tiers, including support for AWS Glacier Instant Retrieval. Regarding hybrid cloud data services, the Gartner guide explains, "Cost efficiency is another benefit, as organizations can leverage the cloud for high-demand periods and use on-premises infrastructure for steady-state operations."

Expanded Virtualization Support: Increasing deployment flexibility and cost savings through support for additional virtualization platforms, including Linux KVM.

Advanced Security and Access Controls: Strengthening security posture and simplifying user management through enhanced Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) with fine-grained permissions within the CloudFS web interface and seamless integration with identity providers like OKTA via sophisticated single sign-on (SSO).

FIPS 140-3 Certification: Demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to security and compliance, Panzura CloudFS is the only hybrid cloud file storage solution to achieve the stringent FIPS 140-3 certification for its core data encryption and key management processes. This certification underscores Panzura's dedication to providing the highest levels of data protection, a critical requirement when operating in regulated industries such as those requiring rigorous CMMC 2.0 certification.

Meeting the Demands of Hybrid Cloud and AI

The Gartner Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage notes, "With the rise of generative AI deployments, the importance of long-term hybrid cloud services has increased proportionally to the growth in and volume of data at the edge."

Panzura CloudFS addresses the growing importance of hybrid cloud storage in AI initiatives by enabling the rapid transfer of data from edge locations into a consolidated, deduplicated dataset accessible by LLMs. Data preparation for AI pipelines depends on seamless data availability and integration from various sources, whether on-premises or in the cloud, and CloudFS delivers access to the comprehensive datasets needed by technologists and data teams.

The CloudFS platform is also engineered to address the challenges of hybrid cloud integration, a top concern for I&O leaders seeking seamless data services across heterogeneous environments. The platform's deep integration with leading cloud providers like Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and others — while remaining storage agnostic — provides a unified and consistent file experience. It enables simultaneous co-authoring and collaboration with advanced features such as patented global deduplication and real-time file and byte-range locking.

Furthermore, its immutable architecture and near real time ransomware detection provides an unassailable layer of defense against ransomware, exfiltration, and other data loss scenarios, directly addressing the escalating security threats faced by enterprises.

The Gartner Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage asserts, "Instead of one-way data movement, early adopters of hybrid cloud storage are using multidirectional synchronization of data between the edge, core data center and public cloud." From the Panzura perspective, CloudFS supports the modern enterprise need for multi-directional data flow.

Enabling the Future of File Data Services

These technological advancements emphasize the proactive approach of CloudFS toward addressing the evolving demands of the hybrid cloud landscape. The company says this is reflective of Gartner's emphasis on solutions that offer value-added data services beyond mere storage.

In Panzura's view, for instance, CloudFS supports the industry transition where, according to Gartner, "As migration to the cloud continues, I&O teams are transforming from providers of data center infrastructure to providers of data management services everywhere."

The platform delivers the necessary file data infrastructure that supports data availability, scalability, performance, security, and cost-efficiency. This includes critical areas cited by the Gartner Market Guide like cyber resilience, lifecycle management, and seamless data mobility. Delivering these capabilities, Panzura CloudFS allows enterprise teams to build highly flexible and resilient file data strategies that are ready for the challenges and opportunities of an AI-driven future.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[1] Gartner, Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, April 7, 2025

Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 (206) 218-3984, [email protected], https://www.panzura.com

SOURCE Panzura