Panzura Sweeps Four Gold Globee® Awards for Disruption in Enterprise Data Management

The company's quadruple Gold haul required achieving average 9.0 scores or higher, or having the highest score in respective categories, across more than 1,680 industry expert evaluations. The recognition marks superior performance, customer value, and leadership, distinguishing Panzura among this year's Winner's Circle including Apple, Adobe, Komprise, Concentrix, DocketAI, and Cathay Holdings.

The accolades come as organizations accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, and IT leaders consider a strong hybrid cloud strategy essential for digital transformation.

Business Continuity Solutions Category – GOLD – Panzura CloudFS with Detect and Rescue – Panzura CloudFS, the only FIPS 140-3 certified hybrid cloud file storage

Enterprise Compliance Solutions Category – GOLD – Panzura Symphony – Panzura Symphony automates hybrid cloud data governance for simplified compliance

Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Solutions Category – GOLD – Panzura CloudFS – Panzura CloudFS simplifies hybrid cloud file data services for enterprises

IT Data Migrations Solutions Category – GOLD - Panzura Symphony – Panzura Symphony accelerates and simplifies large-scale data migrations

"These four Golds validate our disruption of legacy enterprise data management. We've engineered solutions that eliminate the infrastructure complexity plaguing Fortune 500 data centers. CloudFS and Symphony represent the next evolution of enterprise architecture – one that transforms storage from a cost center into a competitive advantage through AI-ready data mobilization and data resilience frameworks," said Petra Davidson, Global Head of Marketing, Panzura.

Redefining Hybrid Cloud File Infrastructure

Panzura CloudFS is a benchmark in distributed file services, delivering a globally coherent namespace that unifies on-premises NAS arrays, edge locations, and multi-cloud object storage into a single logical file structure. Unlike traditional hybrid storage that creates data silos and management complexity, CloudFS implements a distributed metadata architecture that ensures immediate file consistency regardless of distance while maintaining local-feeling performance.

CloudFS stands as the only hybrid cloud file platform to achieve FIPS 140-3 certification, enabling deployment in regulated environments requiring the highest cryptographic protection standards. The platform's cyberstorage capabilities guard against data damage, data loss, and business disruption with immutable snapshots that deliver a recovery point objective (RPO) of less than 60 seconds. Extended capabilities of the platform fortify its security posture even further with AI-powered data exfiltration and ransomware detection to shut down attacks before they can take hold.

Advanced zero-copy data mobility capabilities leverage sophisticated deduplication and compression algorithms to reduce cloud egress costs by up to 90% while maintaining enterprise performance SLAs. This is complemented by comprehensive Multi-Protocol Support that provides native NFS, SMB, and ReST API access, eliminating the need for costly application refactoring.

The Enterprise Data Governance Control Plane

Panzura Symphony functions as a centralized intelligence layer orchestrating data across heterogeneous storage environments, from legacy on-premises arrays to modern cloud object stores. Symphony's metadata-driven architecture provides real-time visibility into petabyte-scale data estates while automating compliance workflows that traditionally require months of manual effort.

Symphony's enterprise-grade capabilities include policy-based data lifecycle management that automatically handles tiering and archival based on business rules, regulatory requirements, and access patterns, while compliance automation supports GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and industry-specific regulations with comprehensive audit trail generation.

The platform also supports AI-ready data pipelines with a ReST API for integration with frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and enterprise analytics platforms, enabling seamless orchestration for data science workflows. Multi-cloud data migration capabilities support data movement and orchestration with zero-downtime cutover functionality, while its single pane-of-glass dashboard delivers real-time insights into data growth patterns, cost optimization opportunities, and file access control hygiene across the entire data estate.

Competitive Positioning and Global Market Advantage

Panzura's dual-platform approach addresses critical gaps left by legacy vendors and cloud-native startups. While traditional vendors struggle with cloud integration complexity, Panzura offers enterprise-ready data management solutions with day-one functionality.

"The 2025 winners represent the spirit of disruption that's shaping the future of business. These innovators are not just responding to change — they are creating it," said San Madan, President, Globee Awards.

Panzura technology delivers lower total cost of ownership (TCO) through consolidated hybrid and multi-cloud cloud architectures that eliminate the need for separate backup, archive, and disaster recovery solutions, while providing 99.999% availability. CloudFS and Symphony demonstrate linear scalability while maintaining consistent performance, ensuring data authenticity and protection across the entire data infrastructure.

Technologists now navigate increasing data volumes requiring sophisticated management solutions. Panzura technology addresses the fundamental challenge facing IT leaders, which is to transform distributed data silos into unified, secure, and AI-ready data infrastructure for elastic business growth with simplicity and lower costs.

See the full list of the 2025 Globee Awards for Disruptors winners here.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards | Hashtags: #globeeawards #globeeDisruptors #disruptorawards #businessawards

About Panzura

Panzura empowers modern enterprises to unlock the full potential of their unstructured data, aligning it with strategic business goals. Our solutions ensure data visibility, accessibility, and control, seamlessly preparing organizations for a digitally transformed, AI-driven future. With Panzura, organizations can enhance data resilience, optimize costs, and deliver data instantly to users and processes – anywhere, anytime. Discover how Panzura can drive your success at panzura.com.

Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Thomas Morelli, Panzura, 1 (206) 218-3984, [email protected], https://www.panzura.com

SOURCE Panzura