Panzura Unveils Panzura Edge--Revolutionizing Secure, Remote, Unstructured Data Access and Collaboration

CloudFS delivers high-performance and low-latency file access across geographically dispersed locations, enabling organizations to consolidate their unstructured data into a "single source of truth" that can be accessed and shared from anywhere in the world.

Panzura Edge, which can be hosted on-premises or in the cloud, is designed to meet the file access and collaboration needs for C-Suite executives, IT managers, and business users in an ever-evolving work environment. It provides a secure way for using CloudFS-stored files for remote work and third-party collaboration, minimizing the risk of data leakage and exfiltration. IT and data managers gain granular control over all data, preventing loss or corruption, while business users gain intuitive controls for a seamless "anytime, anywhere" working experience.

This innovative solution addresses important enterprise concerns such as data security, tech sprawl, cost savings and revenue retention. It empowers CloudFS customers to easily access and protect their proprietary data, while increasing its accessibility both inside and outside the workplace.

"Panzura Edge is a game-changer for organizations that need to share data with authorized partners without sacrificing data control or security," said Don Foster, Global Head of Sales Engineering at Panzura. "When users need to collaborate using their mobile devices or across multiple locations around the world, Panzura Edge gives them an efficient and secure gateway for sharing their CloudFS-held files."

Key features of Panzura Edge include:

Remote Access to CloudFS Data: Panzura Edge provides secure access to enterprise data anytime, anywhere, using any device and without a VPN.

Advanced File Sharing & Collaboration: The platform allows secure sharing of files and folders both inside and outside of the organization, with full control retained over the data.

Robust Security: Panzura Edge offers secure password-protected file sharing, two-factor authentication, and up-to-date encryption methods to ensure data security.

Customization: The platform allows for granular control over data sharing, including limiting downloads, automatic expiration of shares, and anonymous file uploads.

These features facilitate modern enterprise-scale collaboration through secure file sharing, customizable permissions settings, easily accessible common folders, personalized deployments, and industry-leading encryption methods.

"Panzura Edge helps our team ensure productivity across all offices and remote locations," said one C-Suite executive user. "Our risk of data exfiltration has gone down dramatically."

An IT manager from another client company added, "With the Panzura Edge gateway we have total control over our files, even when they're accessed remotely via browser."

Panzura Edge is now available for all Panzura customers. For more information, visit www.panzura.com.

About Panzura

Panzura makes hybrid multi-cloud data management seem easy. Its data management platform is a single, unified engine designed to securely power the most rigorous, large-scale multi-site enterprise data workﬂows across the globe. Intelligent edge technologies enable LAN performance with cloud economics together with simplified data management, advanced analytics, reduced operational complexity, and improved security. Find out more at panzura.com.

