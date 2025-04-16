Paola Bianchi Delp Named as a 2025 Top Innovator by Modern Healthcare

"At CareNu, we are not just adapting to change — we are driving it. Our investments today are setting the stage for transformative advancements that will redefine how healthcare is delivered." --- Paola Bianchi Delp, President of CareNu and CEO of SECUR Post this

Under Delp's leadership, CareNu has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and social determinants of health (SDOH) insights to transform healthcare for medically complex populations. Through the organization's transition to the ACO REACH model via its ASSURITY DCE business line, CareNu has delivered industry-defining results:

43-percent reduction in emergency room visits

55-percent reduction in hospitalizations

37-percent net savings in healthcare costs

Building on this momentum, Delp launched SECUR, a Medicare Advantage Institutional-Special Needs Plan (I-SNP), in 2024. By fusing technology with patient-centered care coordination, she is breaking down access barriers, improving healthcare quality and shaping the future of value-based care.

"Artificial intelligence, the use of data and technology investments are transforming healthcare — streamlining workflows, improving patient care and creating new business opportunities," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "The ambitious work underway by our 2025 Innovators Awards' honorees is producing exciting results that will lead to better results for patients and these organizations that are tackling the industry's biggest challenges."

Delp and her fellow honorees are profiled in the April 14, 2025 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and featured online at: ModernHealthcare.com/Innovators ..

About CareNu

CareNu is a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to revolutionize care for the medically vulnerable and their families. We are paving the way for a new approach to healthcare in America by leveraging data and resources to optimize the patient experience and care delivery model. More than a healthcare provider, CareNu is the embodiment of forward-thinking philosophy, where cutting-edge solutions meet compassionate care. The organization is an architect of a future where every patient's journey is met with the highest standards of excellence. To discover the future of healthcare, visit http://www.carenu.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to http://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

