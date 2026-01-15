Papa Johns Surpasses 1 Billion Delivery Miles Tracked on Drivosity Platform

"Leaders of Papa Johns restaurant use Drivosity to not only track their delivery fleet and better manage labor resources, they are also able to cultivate a culture that prioritizes safety, which is key for first-party delivery." - JJ Fuqua, Senior Director of Global Risk Management at Papa Johns Post this

"Papa Johns operators have embraced real-time visibility in a way that truly transforms performance," said Brian Moroney, CEO of Drivosity. "This milestone highlights our shared mission: to deliver excellence at scale by building safer teams, more reliable operations, and a delivery model built for the future."

Papa Johns leadership echoed the impact of the partnership:

"Drivosity's solutions equip Papa Johns franchisees and operators to improve the delivery experiences of customers and team members alike," said JJ Fuqua, Senior Director of Global Risk Management at Papa Johns. "Leaders of Papa Johns restaurant use Drivosity to not only track their delivery fleet and better manage labor resources, they are also able to cultivate a culture that prioritizes safety, which is key for first-party delivery."

Drivosity and Papa Johns first partnered in 2017 to elevate delivery safety and operational performance across the system. Since then, the integrated use of DriveScore® and HustleTime®—Drivosity's patented performance metrics—has helped improve driver behaviors, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen customer satisfaction.

As Papa Johns continues to scale and refine its first-party delivery strategy, the billion-mile milestone serves as a testament to the brand's dedication to creating safer roads, more efficient operations, and better delivery outcomes.

Drivosity is a driver-behavior telematics and delivery-performance platform built for first-party delivery operations. The platform provides drivers and operators with practical visibility into delivery activity and performance trends, helping teams operate with greater consistency and confidence at scale. Founded with the belief that operational clarity is essential to Deliver Excellence, Drivosity works with leading restaurant brands and last-mile delivery organizations to support reliable, high-quality delivery operations.

