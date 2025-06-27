Papa Murphy's and Pepsi Team Up To Help Fans "Seize a Slice of Summer" With Daily Prizes and Fresh-Baked Fun

Summer Selects Pizza Deal continues to deliver big value with $8.99 pizzas through the season.*

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is bringing even more flavor and fun to kitchens across the country with an exciting new summer celebration. In partnership with Pepsi, Papa Murphy's invites fans to Seize a Slice of Summer — a nationwide giveaway running from June 23 to August 3 that gives customers the chance to win a new prize every day.

From pizza-shaped pool floats and grills to gift cards, Papa Murphy's swag and more, Seize a Slice of Summer is all about capturing the joy of summer with great food and great rewards. To enter and view full details, visit http://www.summerslices.com.

"Whatever your summer plans may be — whether it's backyard hangouts or just quality time with friends and family — Papa Murphy's is here to help you make it even better," said Dallas Massey, senior vice president of marketing at Papa Murphy's. "With your favorite pizza and exciting prizes from our Seize a Slice of Summer giveaway, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season."

And the summer deals don't stop there — Papa Murphy's recently launched Summer Selects, a limited-time offer through the Summer featuring select Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie or Meat pizzas on Thin or Original crust for just $8.99 each.* The offer is perfect for busy weeknights, family gatherings or easy dinners that require zero prep and deliver maximum flavor.

To complete the meal, customers can add ready-to-bake sides and desserts like 5-Cheese Bread, New Garlic Knots, fresh salads, Chocolate Chip Cookie dough and the Cinnamon Wheel.

Whether you're feeding a crowd or keeping it simple, Papa Murphy's makes it easy to enjoy summer — one slice at a time.

For more information, visit http://www.papamurphys.com.

*Pricing varies: $8.99 in most markets, $9.99 in California, and $10.99 in Alaska.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to Take 'n' Bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Mainland