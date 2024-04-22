Papa Murphy's Announces the Return of the Beloved Taco Grande Pizza Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo -- Looks Like a Pizza, Tastes Like a Taco

This take 'n' bake celebration brings together the spicy, savory goodness of tacos and the undeniable comfort of pizza for a party right in your own kitchen.

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Why choose between your two loves when you can have both? Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza — everyone's favorite take 'n' bake pizza franchise with over 1,135 locations around the globe — is thrilled to announce the return of the crowd-favorite Taco Grande Pizza, a culinary fusion available at participating locations nationwide from April 22 to May 19, 2024.

This season's must-try pizza features a topping of zesty taco meat (ground beef or tender grilled chicken), Roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, hand-grated cheddar and whole-milk mozzarella, on a base of savory refried beans and salsa. All these ingredients blend harmoniously on signature freshly made dough, crafting a pizza that's both innovative and irresistibly tasty.

"The Taco Grande Pizza is truly a phenomenon that our guests look forward to all year round," said Tracey Ayres, Vice President of Brand and Innovation at Papa Murphy's. "It serves up big-time taco flavors in a festive, easy-to-prepare pizza that brings the party right to your kitchen."

Papa Murphy's, the largest take 'n' bake pizza empire in the world, is all about spreading the joy of fresh pizza far and wide. The concept flips the pizza scene on its head with a simple, yet revolutionary idea: offer customers mouthwatering, fresh food that they can take home and bake in the comfort and convenience of their own home. Papa Murphy's focuses on using quality ingredients that are prepared fresh daily to offer guests not only take 'n' bake pizzas, but also salads, sides, desserts and kid's options.

"Our Taco Grande Pizza, just like the rest of our menu, is perfect for anyone looking to spice up their mealtime routines," said Ayres. "Whether you're planning a Cinco de Mayo celebration, family night, a get-together with friends or simply a cozy evening at home, Papa Murphy's will deliver a burst of flavors that is mostly taco, mostly pizza, all Taco Grande."

Visit PapaMurphys.com today to find out more about this limited-time offering.

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,135 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

