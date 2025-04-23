Papa Murphy's Brings Back the Taco Grande Pizza for a Flavor-Packed Limited-Time Offer and Refreshes Salad Offerings

Papa Murphy's welcomes back the Taco Grande Pizza, a take 'n' bake favorite that delivers bold taco flavors on a pizza, while introducing a fresh, customizable salad option for a well-rounded meal.

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is bringing the bold flavors of tacos back to the dinner table with the highly anticipated return of the Taco Grande Pizza — just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Available for a limited time from April 21 to May 18, the Taco Grande Pizza lets customers enjoy the best of both worlds with an easy-to-bake meal that combines the comforting goodness of pizza with the zest of tacos.

The Taco Grande Pizza is available with beef or chicken and is topped with Roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, hand-grated cheddar and whole-milk mozzarella, all layered over a flavorful base of refried beans and salsa on Papa Murphy's signature fresh-made dough. Customers can order the Taco Grande Pizza online or in-store at participating locations.

"Our guests wait all year for the Taco Grande Pizza, and we're excited to bring it back for another season," said Dallas Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Papa Murphy's. "It's a fresh, fun way to shake up mealtime with bold flavors that bring everyone together — whether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or just craving something different."

Papa Murphy's is also updating its menu with a Salad Refresh. While the freshly prepared favorites — Garden Salad, Club Salad, Caesar Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad — will still be available, Papa Murphy's is introducing a new Create Your Own Salad option. Guests can now customize their salads with a choice of romaine lettuce or spinach and up to five toppings, creating a fresh, satisfying meal to complement their take 'n' bake pizza, or any easy, affordable lunch option on the go.

"We know our guests value fresh, high-quality and affordable meal options, and the new Create Your Own Salad gives them even more variety and control over their dining experience," said Massey. "With convenient grab-and-go options and wholesome ingredients, our salads make it easy to enjoy a delicious, balanced meal."

The Taco Grande Pizza will be available for a limited time only at participating Papa Murphy's locations. Customers can order online or visit their nearest store to bring home these exciting flavors.

