Papa Murphy's Launches Innovative Limited-Time Offer With Everyday Value Menu

Papa Murphy's introduces a bold new value menu offering featuring the new shredded pepperoni topping, available nationwide starting September 9th.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza, everyone's favorite take-and-bake pizza franchise with over 1,000 locations globally, is excited to unveil its latest menu innovation: the Everyday Value menu. This limited-time offer, available from September 9 through November 12, delivers exceptional value with three large pizzas priced at just $7.99 each ($8.99 CA / $9.99 AK). The menu includes the all-new Shredded Pepperoni, Crumbled Sausage and Classic Cheese pizzas, designed to offer customers unbeatable quality and flavor at an accessible price point.

The star of the Everyday Value menu is the introduction of Papa Murphy's shredded pepperoni, a bold and innovative topping that sets a new standard in the pizza industry. Unlike traditional pepperoni slices, this shredded version offers a more robust, evenly distributed flavor profile that covers every inch of the pizza.

"This topping is a game-changer in the pizza world, offering a unique and bold flavor profile that our customers will love," said Vice President of Brand & Innovation Tracey Ayres. "As the first major pizza brand to roll out shredded pepperoni on a broad scale, we're confident that it will help us stand out in a crowded value-driven market."

Papa Murphy's addition of shredded pepperoni not only enhances the flavor experience but also improves the pizza-making process. The topping is measured in cups, which allows for faster and more consistent preparation while maintaining the high standards of quality that Papa Murphy's is known for.

The Everyday Value menu is a reflection of Papa Murphy's ongoing commitment to providing customers with high-quality, convenient meal options that fit their budget. As part of this initiative, the new menu is designed to offer something for everyone, from families seeking a quick and affordable dinner solution to football fans looking for a budget friendly game-day menu that is sure to satisfy their guests.

"We wanted to create a line of pizzas that we could sell at a nice value price without compromising on the quality that Papa Murphy's is known for," said Senior Director of Culinary Carron Harris. "Our dough is made fresh in-store daily, our mozzarella is 100% whole milk and our sauce is crafted specifically for us. None of that changes with the Everyday Value menu. We've selected toppings like shredded pepperoni and crumbled sausage because they offer great coverage and flavor in every bite, without sacrificing the integrity of our product."

While the Everyday Value menu is designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers, it also aligns with Papa Murphy's tradition of innovation. The shredded pepperoni, in particular, exemplifies the brand's commitment to bringing new and exciting flavors to its customers.

"Pepperoni is the number one pizza topping, and we know our customers love it. By introducing shredded pepperoni, we're not only enhancing that classic flavor but also offering something that's new in the market," Harris said. "We believe this innovation will resonate with both our loyal customers and those who are new to Papa Murphy's, especially as we enter the busy back-to-school season when families are looking for quick, easy, and affordable meal solutions."

By offering a menu that combines quality, value and innovation, Papa Murphy's aims to strengthen its market position and attract new customers.

"We understand that our customers are looking for great-tasting meals that won't break the bank, especially as schedules get busier," said Harris. "Our Everyday Value menu is the perfect solution, and we believe it will attract new customers to our brand. This is a great opportunity for people who have never tried Papa Murphy's to experience our brand, and we're confident that once they do, they'll keep coming back."

Ayres also emphasizes the importance of the shredded pepperoni in differentiating Papa Murphy's from other value offers in the market.

"Everywhere you look, there's a value offer, but with the introduction of shredded pepperoni, we're offering something truly distinctive," she said. "It's not just about a lower price point; it's about giving our customers a new way to experience pizza, with a bold flavor that's spread across the entire pizza. We believe this will not only stand out but also drive customer loyalty as people discover the unique taste and quality that Papa Murphy's offers."

Alongside the Everyday Value menu, Papa Murphy's will also introduce a limited-time Double Shredded Pepp Pizza, available for $9.99 ($10.99 CA / $11.99 AK). This pizza features a double portion of the bold shredded pepperoni, offering customers an enhanced flavor experience that complements the value lineup.

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

