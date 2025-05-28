Papa Murphy's Launches "Summer Selects" -- The Pizza Deal of the Summer

Starting in May, enjoy select oven-ready pizzas for just $8.99* and complete your meal with ready-to-bake sides and desserts — the perfect recipe for an easy, delicious summer.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is turning up the heat with its tastiest deal of the season. Introducing Summer Selects — a limited-time offer featuring select Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie or Meat pizzas on Thin or Original crust for just $8.99 each.*

Perfect for busy nights, summer gatherings or quick dinners at home, Summer Selects makes mealtime easier and more delicious with oven-ready pizzas made from real ingredients and classic recipes.

"We know summer is all about keeping things simple and fun," said Dallas Massey, senior vice president of marketing at Papa Murphy's. "With Summer Selects, we're offering a delicious, convenient meal at a great price — it's an unbeatable value for families on the go."

To make it a full meal, customers can round out their order with Papa Murphy's crave-worthy sides and desserts, including 5-Cheese Bread, new Garlic Knots, fresh, crisp salads, Chocolate Chip Cookie dough and the Cinnamon Wheel — perfect to complement everyone's taste preferences.

Whether you're feeding a crowd or keeping dinner simple, Summer Selects brings value and flavor straight to your kitchen — no prep, no hassle — all summer long.

For more information, visit http://www.papamurphys.com.

*Pricing varies: $8.99 in most markets, $9.99 in California, and $10.99 in Alaska.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Papa Murphy’s