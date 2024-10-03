Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Month with the Return of the Jack-O Pizza and 30% Off

Papa Murphy's is also introducing the "Scream of a Deal" bundle, which pairs the Jack-O Pizza with the brand's beloved Chocolate Chip cookie dough.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October is National Pizza Month, and Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza, everyone's favorite take-and-bake pizza franchise with over 1,000 locations globally, is making it extra special this year with a month-long celebration featuring exclusive deals and the much-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Jack-O Pizza.

From October 2nd through 6th, customers nationwide can enjoy 30% off their order. This promotion is available online only, using the code NPM24. Exclusions apply.

"We like to make a big splash during National Pizza Month," said Tracey Ayres, Vice President of Brand and Innovation. "It's a great way to bring families together over a fresh, hot pizza they can bake at home, especially as the holiday season begins."

Alongside this exciting promotion, Papa Murphy's is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Jack-O Pizza, available through October 31st. Shaped like a jack-o-lantern and perfect for Halloween gatherings, the Jack-O Pizza is a festive and delicious treat made with Papa Murphy's signature fresh dough, traditional red sauce, whole-milk mozzarella cheese, a pepperoni smile and olive eyes. The Jack-O Pizza starts at $10 (price varies by market), and is available in both large and family-sized options, with a dairy-free version also offered.

"Every Halloween season, the limited time fan favorite, Jack-O Pizza is a major highlight for us. It's a fun, seasonal pizza that our guests look forward to each year," said Ayres. "It's an easy and perfect option for get-togethers and parties, and some of our stores even go all out with decorations to really get into the Halloween spirit."

Papa Murphy's is also introducing the "Scream of a Deal" bundle, which pairs the Jack-O Pizza with the brand's delicious and beloved Chocolate Chip cookie dough for just $14 ($18 in Alaska), making it the ideal choice for family celebrations or spooky gatherings with friends.

"Pizza is a great way to celebrate, and our Jack-O Pizza is a mainstay on the menu every Halloween," said Ayres. "We're always looking for ways to deliver on our brand promise and do what we do best — offering something fresh to bake at home, that's convenient and ready to bake whenever you need it. We focus on limited-time offers and promotions that highlight that freshness and ask ourselves: How can we bring great pizza into people's homes at an affordable price? That is what Papa Murphy's is all about."

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

