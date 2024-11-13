Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza Introduces a Fresh-Baked Twist With Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza

Papa Murphy's invites pizza lovers to experience stuffed crust "the way it was meant to be," customized with fresh toppings and scratch-made dough, enjoyed hot and fresh straight from their own ovens

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This November, Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza, the nation's largest take-and-bake pizza brand with over 1,000 locations, is adding an exciting twist to its menu with the debut of the new Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza. Available systemwide starting November 13, customers can take home this delicious new pizza, unlike anything else available on the market. Baked hot and fresh at home, Papa Murphy's new Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza comes out of the oven with perfectly gooey, melty stuffed crust ready to be enjoyed right away.

Papa Murphy's Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza will be offered on the "Create Your Own" menu platform, starting at $13.99 ($15.99 in California and $16.99 in Arkansas) for a one-topping pizza, with additional toppings available for a small charge. Fans of the brand's signature pizzas can also upgrade to the stuffed crust version for a $3 upcharge, taking the classic flavors to new heights.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and stuffed crust was a must-have for our menu, but we wanted to ensure it truly delivered on our brand promise of quality and freshness," said Tracey Ayres, Vice President of Brand and Innovation. "Papa Murphy's provides the advantage of allowing guests to bake their pizza at home so our Cheesy Stuffed Crust comes out of the oven hot and melty every time. It's a game-changer in taste and experience that you just don't get with delivery or carry-out pizza."

Papa Murphy's Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza is crafted with the brand's signature scratch-made dough with a hand-braided crust stuffed with mozzarella cheese. This, combined with fresh, flavorful toppings, creates the high-quality, crave-worthy pizza Papa Murphy's is known for, ready to bake and enjoy at home.

"This launch highlights what we do best — fresh ingredients, made-to-order pizzas that customers can bake when they want them," said Ayres. "Our new Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza really is stuffed crust the way it was meant to be, and we think customers are going to love it."

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

