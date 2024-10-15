Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza Ranked No. 97 on Franchise Times Top 400 List

The iconic pizza franchise is being recognized for its strong systemwide sales on the most comprehensive U.S. ranking, standing alongside some of the biggest names in franchising.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza, everyone's favorite take-and-bake pizza franchise with over 1,000 locations globally, has been ranked No. 97 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, the most comprehensive ranking of the largest U.S. franchise systems based on global systemwide sales. Papa Murphy's joins some of the nation's most reputable brands, like Dunkin', Chick-fil-A and Wetzel's Pretzels, on the list.

Papa Murphy's has climbed four spots from its 2023 ranking, representing a strong year of growth throughout the system.

"We're proud to be recognized by Franchise Times on this year's Top 400 ranking," said Chief Operating Officer Al Hank. "Papa Murphy's has remained committed to product and menu innovation to continue standing out in the competitive market, and this ranking reaffirms the value of these efforts and the strength of the franchise."

Franchise Times compiles companies' voluntary reports, latest Franchise Disclosure Documents and other historical data to rank the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States. To qualify, a franchise must be legally established in the U.S., have its headquarters there or at least 10% of its locations in the country, and at least 15% of its total unit count must be franchised.

Founded in 1995 in Vancouver, Washington, Papa Murphy's has quickly grown to include locations across the U.S., Canada and the UAE. Through its development, the brand has remained a favorite of consumers seeking a more customizable, fresher alternative to grocery store frozen pizza.

"Our inclusion in the Franchise Times Top 400 list is a reflection of the hard work of our franchise leaders and local owners," Hank said. "As we continue expansion, we're excited by the opportunity to see the brand continue to grow, bringing a new, fresh experience to even more families around the world."

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

