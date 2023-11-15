Paper Excellence Contributes $50,000 to Stars Air Ambulance to Support Critical Life-Saving Missions

In a display of unwavering commitment to community welfare, Paper Excellence lends significant support to the life-saving efforts of STARS Air Ambulance.

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paper Excellence Canada has generously donated $50,000 to STARS Air Ambulance to support the crucial service STARS provides. The air ambulance services are sentinel in times of emergency, ensuring that critical medical aid is never far from reach for the people of Western Canada.

With its fleet of helicopters on perpetual standby, STARS Air Ambulance executed over 3,300 missions in 2022. and plays a role in Western Canada. Operating from six bases, the organization delivers crucial medical services.

"At Paper Excellence Canada, we recognize the significant impact of STARS Air Ambulance, particularly in regions like Saskatchewan and the Kootenay region of British Columbia. We are honored to support the STARS mission, ensuring rapid, proficient medical response remains accessible to our communities during emergencies," said Dale Richardson, a representative of Paper Excellence Canada.

Paper Excellence's $50,000 donation is instrumental in underwriting STARS Air Ambulance operations and initiatives, including fuel costs, state-of-the-art medical equipment procurement, and continual training for their formidable team of medical and flight crews.

"STARS is incredibly grateful for Paper Excellence Canada's generous donation," said Katherine Emberly, STARS President & CEO. "This support enables us to continue providing lifesaving critical care to patients no matter who they are or where they live."

Since 2021, Paper Excellence Canada has dedicated $1.5 million in donations to organizations that support and improve their local community. The company's dedication to preserving the environment is a top priority and evident in its support of Ducks Unlimited and the Pacific Salmon Foundation, which conserves wetlands and salmon habitats respectively.

Headquartered in British Columbia, Paper Excellence Canada remains at the vanguard of pulp and specialty paper production, boasting a capacity surpassing 2.5 million tonnes annually. With a formidable workforce of over 2,100, the company values partnership, community engagement, and standing as a sought-after employer and market leader. Paper Excellence Canada is a leading diversified manufacturer of pulp and an array of specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers. Positioned in Canada and endowed with a production prowess of over 2.5 million tonnes annually, the company stands as a testament to innovation, community partnership, and environmental sustainability.

For more news and information about Paper Excellence Canada, please visit https://paperexcellence.com/

To learn more about the STARS Air Ambulance, you can visit https://stars.ca/

