Paperback Writer, The Beatles Experience coming to Duncan, Oklahoma

Chisholm Trail Arts Council presents live from the Simmons Center Theatre, Paperback Writer, The Beatles Experience on April 19th at 7:30pm.

Sponsored by ARVEST Bank, the CTAC Live Concert Series is proud to present Paperback Writer, The Beatles Experience.

The CTAC Live Concert Series had a great 24-25 season line up this year that will end with a blast from the past with Paperback Writer, The Beatles Experience.

Coming from Los Angeles, Paperback Writer - The Beatles Experience takes its audience on a trip through the musical years of the world's most popular rock group of all time! Hear the hits from the Ed Sullivan Show through the colorful Sgt. Pepper's years and on to the roof tops of Let It Be performed with "spot on" vocal, look and sound alike ability.

