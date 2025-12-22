Papercast announces leadership transition as it enters next chapter of growth and global expansion

"David leadership capability, commercial insight and customer focus make him well placed to lead Papercast into its next phase. I'm looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to expand our global footprint" Post this

David brings significant experience in scaling technology-led businesses, operational leadership and international growth, having held senior roles across complex, multi-market organisations prior to joining Papercast. In his new role, he will lead the company's global operations, commercial strategy and continued expansion across the transit sector.

Robert co-founded Papercast in 2017 with the vision of transforming real-time passenger information through sustainable, ultra-low power e-paper technology. Under his leadership, Papercast has evolved from a pioneering concept into a global leader deployed in cities and transport networks around the world.

"David brings a strong track record of building scalable operations and delivering growth," said Robert. "His leadership capability, commercial insight and customer focus make him well placed to lead Papercast into its next phase. I'm looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to expand our global footprint"

David commented: "It's an honour to take on this role. Robert's vision is the foundation of everything Papercast stands for today, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to scale, innovate and deliver market leading solutions for customers worldwide."

As Chief Strategy & Partnerships Officer, Robert will focus on long-term market opportunities, strategic alliances, technology direction and key industry relationships, working closely with the leadership team while maintaining select external commitments – ensuring Papercast continues to push the boundaries of innovation while strengthening its position as the world's leading e-paper passenger information platform.

"As a founder, my passion has always been imagining what's next; exploring the opportunities, partnerships and innovations that will shape the future of Papercast," said Robert. "This transition allows me to focus on that mission while continuing to support the business at a strategic level and empowering the next generation of leadership to take the company forward."

This leadership transition reflects Papercast's commitment to long-term innovation, operational excellence and global growth, while preserving the founder driven vision that has shaped the company since its inception.

ABOUT PAPERCAST

Papercast is the world leader in battery and solar powered e-paper display systems, developed to improve the passenger experience by providing a flexible and easy to deploy real-time passenger information solution for public transport providers.

Due to the unique attributes of e-paper, Papercast® displays are readable from all angles under direct sunlight, delivering a superior user experience. Couple this with industry-leading power efficiency, Papercast offers one of the most sustainable outdoor display solutions for public transport providers. Wirelessly connected to the cloud-based Content Management System, the displays are completely standalone and can be installed anywhere, completely off-the-grid in a matter of hours.

With customers in more than 45 countries, Papercast technology is behind many high profile public information initiatives worldwide and was awarded the Queen's award for Enterprise International Trade in 2021.

www.papercast.com

