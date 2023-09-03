Papercast e-paper displays selected for innovative mobility initiative in Bali

"We are excited to collaborate with Papercast to bring innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to Bali. Papercast's advanced real-time information displays empowers commuters and contributes to a greener, more efficient transportation ecosystem." Tweet this

Named TMF SMART@Ubud, the project encompasses two core components:

Dynamic Bus Schedule Displays: Real-time bus arrival visualisation enhances the travel experience, fosters connectivity with Smart xEV and boosts public transport usage.

Smart xEV Park and Ride: This solution involves the deployment of an app-powered fixed route shuttle service to ease congestion and promote decarbonization.

Powered by solar panels, Papercast's 23" outdoor e-paper displays will be strategically installed at bus stops to show real-time bus arrival information, route details, marketing content and other essential updates, in both Indonesian and English to support the local community and the large number of tourists that visit the region.

Papercast's displays, renowned for exceptional energy efficiency and resilience under extreme weather conditions, provide an ideal outdoor solution. With successful deployments in over 45 countries, the technology is particularly well suited to public transit environments in hot and humid locations such as Bali.

The project's launch event on 24th August welcomed 150 distinguished attendees, including senior stakeholders from the region's transportation authorities. The event will provide an opportunity for industry leaders, stakeholders and the public to witness the transformational impact of Papercast's technology on the future of transportation.

Cameron Maconie, Head of Business Development at Papercast: "Partnering with Toyota Mobility Foundation underscores our commitment to collaborating with market leaders to reshape sustainable mobility with pioneering technologies. We look forward to continuing our work together to build further capacity and a greater sustainable impact".

Pras Ganesh, Executive Program Director from the Toyota Mobility Foundation: "We are excited to collaborate with Papercast to bring innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to Bali. Papercast's advanced real-time information displays empowers commuters and contributes to a greener, more efficient transportation ecosystem."

ABOUT PAPERCAST

Papercast is the world leader in battery and solar powered e-paper display systems, developed to improve the passenger experience by providing a flexible and easy to deploy real-time passenger information solution for public transport providers.

Due to the unique attributes of e-paper, Papercast® displays are readable from all angles under direct sunlight, delivering a superior user experience. Couple this with industry-leading power efficiency, Papercast offers one of the most sustainable outdoor display solutions for public transport providers. Wirelessly connected to the cloud-based Content Management System, the displays are completely standalone and can be installed anywhere, completely off-the-grid in a matter of hours.

With customers in more than 45 countries, Papercast technology is behind many high profile public information initiatives worldwide and was awarded the Queen's award for Enterprise International Trade in 2021.

GROUP PHOTO CAPTION: Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) SMART@Ubud Launch 24th August

Left to Right Dr. Ir. I Gde Wayan Samsi Gunarta, M.Appl.Sci (Head of Bali Province Land Authority), Pras Ganesh (Executive Program Director of Toyota Mobility Foundation), Ir. I Wayan Suwija, M.M. (Head of Ubud District), Prof. Dr. Ir. Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, M.Si. (Vice Governor of Bali), Nandi Julyanto (President Director of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia), Hisayoshi Takahashi (Partner at Deloitte Future of Mobility Solution Centre), Bob Azam (Vice President Director of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia), Takeshi Yamakawa (Director of Toyota Astra Motor)

