Papercast enhances entire e-paper signage portfolio with integrated long-life 3+ year battery

LONDON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papercast, the world leader in battery and solar-powered e-paper display technology, proudly unveils a groundbreaking advancement. Introducing an integrated long-life battery solution across its entire range of indoor and outdoor e-paper signage displays, boasting an impressive lifespan exceeding 3 years.