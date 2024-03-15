Papercast enhances entire e-paper signage portfolio with integrated long-life 3+ year battery

Papercast, the world leader in battery and solar-powered e-paper display technology, proudly unveils a groundbreaking advancement. Introducing an integrated long-life battery solution across its entire range of indoor and outdoor e-paper signage displays, boasting an impressive lifespan exceeding 3 years.
LONDON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papercast, the world leader in battery and solar-powered e-paper display technology, proudly unveils a groundbreaking advancement. Introducing an integrated long-life battery solution across its entire range of indoor and outdoor e-paper signage displays, boasting an impressive lifespan exceeding 3 years.
The launch of the integrated long-life battery coincides with the introduction of Papercast's new e-paper driver board, securing power efficiencies that make its products 3.3 times more power efficient than comparable e-paper solutions, 140 times more efficient than comparable LCD displays and 250 times more efficient than traditional bus shelter LED 4 line displays.
"We are thrilled to introduce our integrated long-life battery solution, setting a new standard for longevity and sustainability in e-paper signage," said Robert Bicket, Chief Executive Officer at Papercast. "This advancement not only offers simplified installation but also reduces maintenance costs, and brings unprecedented flexibility to our customers worldwide."
Key features of Papercast's integrated long-life battery include:
- The entire range: Papercast's integrated long-life battery solution is available across the entire e-paper signage range, including 13", 23", 25", 28", 32" and 42" display sizes.
- Compact and lightweight design: The compact and lightweight long-life battery is seamlessly integrated into the backplate of all displays, maintaining a sleek profile.
- Unmatched power efficiency: Papercast's new e-paper driver board pushes power efficiency to new heights, which ensures prolonged battery life and reduces environmental impact.
- Fast installation: As a completely standalone unit, the displays can be quickly and safely mounted to any surface by one person in less than 10 minutes.
- Flexible deployment: Easy installation on any surface and existing infrastructure, such as bus stop poles, or retrofitting to deployed displays.
- Easily integrated: The IP65 rated long-life battery packs can also be integrated into other enclosures or housing, such as bus shelters and totems.
- Solve solar limitations: Unlike solar power, there is no need to consider the practicalities of positioning or installation, including aesthetics, mounting position or weight.
- Climate compatible: Can operate in a wide temperature range in regions with extreme climates: -15°C ~ to +85°C.
- Operational and maintenance gains: The extended battery life and low maintenance requirements translate to significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for customers.
Papercast's technology is already behind many high-profile public information initiatives worldwide, delivering a superior user experience with its readable-from-all-angles e-paper displays. With customers in over 45 countries and recognition including the Queen's Award for Enterprise International Trade.
