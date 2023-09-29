Papercast's new battery powered e-paper displays break new ground in energy efficiency - boasting 3+ years battery life

"This remarkable product not only meets, but exceeds the demands of our customers, addressing their unique needs while staying true to our core values of superior design, functionality, performance and sustainability." Tweet this

Papercast's latest innovation is engineered to meet the specific needs of bus stop flags in North America and Europe. Transit authorities and passengers alike can now benefit from a remarkable display that not only enhances the passenger experience but also operates reliably for an astounding 3 years or more on a single battery charge.

At the heart of this innovation is Papercast's in-house developed advanced e-paper driver circuit board. This cutting-edge technology pushes the boundaries of power efficiency, setting new industry benchmarks. The result is a display that delivers rich, visually striking content, all while maximising battery life, making it the most sustainable and cost-effective choice for transit agencies.

Seamless Integration with Papercast Content Management System

Papercast's 13" battery-powered display seamlessly integrates with the powerful Papercast Content Management System. This means transit agencies can continue to deliver content-rich, visually engaging information to passengers without compromising on power longevity.

CEO Robert Bicket shared his excitement about this milestone, stating: "Our team at Papercast has once again demonstrated our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the transit industry. This remarkable product not only meets, but exceeds the demands of our customers, addressing their unique needs while staying true to our core values of superior design, functionality, performance and sustainability."

Available Across the Papercast Product Line

The unbeatable power efficiency introduced in the 13" battery-powered display is also available across all Papercast products, reaffirming the company's dedication to providing eco-friendly, efficient and reliable passenger information signage solutions.

ABOUT PAPERCAST

Papercast is the world leader in battery and solar powered e-paper display systems, developed to improve the passenger experience by providing a flexible and easy to deploy real-time passenger information solution for public transport providers.

Due to the unique attributes of e-paper, Papercast® displays are readable from all angles under direct sunlight, delivering a superior user experience. Couple this with industry-leading power efficiency, Papercast offers one of the most sustainable outdoor display solutions for public transport providers. Wirelessly connected to the cloud-based Content Management System, the displays are completely standalone and can be installed anywhere, completely off-the-grid in a matter of hours.

With customers in more than 45 countries, Papercast technology is behind many high profile public information initiatives worldwide and was awarded the Queen's award for Enterprise International Trade in 2021.

www.papercast.com

Share this story and follow Papercast on

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube

CONTACT INFORMATION

Kerry Marchbank

Marketing Manager

+44 (0)7817 916654

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mrs Kerry Marchbank, Papercast, 44 02070431355, [email protected], www.papercast.com

SOURCE Papercast