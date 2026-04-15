Paperclip Inc. Appoints Ron Alexander as CEO, Amy Jeffryes as Chief Product Officer

"Ron and Amy are exactly the kind of leadership Paperclip needs as we enter this next chapter of innovation and growth. Both have over 25 years of experience and extensive networks in our industry." - William Weiss, Paperclip CFO and Chairman of the Board Post this

A Vision for the Next Chapter

The leadership transition is backed by the company's founding vision of bridging the gap between innovation and security.

"Ron and Amy are exactly the kind of leadership Paperclip needs as we enter this next chapter of innovation and growth," said William Weiss, Paperclip CFO and Chairman of the Board. "Both have over 25 years of experience and extensive networks in our industry. Ron's proven ability to scale technology businesses and effectively lead teams and Amy's deep product and operational expertise in insurance technology are a powerful combination. I have full confidence in this team to build on the strong foundation we've established over the past 35 years and to deliver even greater value to our clients, partners, and shareholders."

Leading the Charge in Data Integrity & AI Readiness

As CEO, Ron Alexander will oversee Paperclip's mission to help companies harness the full power of their data without compromise. Alexander brings a deep focus on seamlessly integrating data and services to drive efficient growth for Paperclip's insurance and financial clients.

"In the age of AI, data integrity is the ultimate competitive advantage, but it requires a foundation of absolute trust and seamless connectivity," said Ron Alexander, CEO of Paperclip. "Our focus is on accelerating AI readiness by ensuring that sensitive information is not only securely managed but is also highly interoperable across the financial ecosystem. By ensuring information is accurately captured and securely managed, we provide the clean, compliant foundation necessary for enterprises to deploy AI and machine learning with absolute confidence."

Democratizing Access to the Platform

Joining the leadership team as Chief Product Officer, Amy Jeffryes will lead the company's product strategy, focusing on bridging the gap between ironclad security and seamless functionality.

"Our roadmap is focused on removing the barriers to secure data exchange and interoperability," said Amy Jeffryes, CPO of Paperclip. "We are actively evolving our suite of capture and transcription tools to democratize access to the Paperclip platform. By making our enterprise-grade infrastructure more intuitive and accessible, we're ensuring that organizations of all sizes can leverage their data as a strategic engine for growth and innovation."

Core Areas of Impact

Paperclip's expanded leadership team will double down on five strategic pillars:

AI Readiness: Unlocking sensitive data sets for secure, compliant AI and machine learning.

Interoperability: Facilitating seamless, secure data exchange across the insurance and financial services ecosystems to eliminate silos.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlining workflows through secure data capture, transcription, and automation.

Data Sovereignty: Protecting critical PII, PHI, and NPI for world-class enterprises with patented encryption in use technology.

Unmatched Scale: Continuing to process 70M+ secure transactions annually for global leaders.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a premier provider of secure content management and data exchange solutions. For over 35 years, Paperclip has provided the financial and insurance industries with the tools to capture, transcribe, summarize, sign, store, communicate, and audit sensitive information securely. Paperclip trades on the OTC Markets under the ticker PCPJ. For more information, visit https://www.paperclip.com/.

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Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Paperclip Inc., 1 5857270983, [email protected], www.paperclip.com

SOURCE Paperclip Inc.