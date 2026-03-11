Paperclip, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years of Customer-Centric Innovation and Growth

"Thirty-five years is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us, and that's something we never take for granted," said Mike Bridges, President and COO of Paperclip Inc. Post this

"From the beginning, Paperclip dealt with other people's most sensitive documents, so trust was key to our success," said Paperclip CEO William Weiss. "We always believed in doing right by the customers, even when in the short term it might have been to our detriment. That's why we have customers that have been with us for more than 20 years. That doesn't happen by accident, that happens when you have integrity, accountability and security."

Breakthrough Solutions

When they created Paperclip, larger companies relied on the power of expensive mainframe-based systems and software to manage their files. Small and medium-sized businesses needed to accomplish the same tasks for much less money. This is where Paperclip found their niche with their game-changing Virtual Client Folder (VCF) software.

"We needed to make it cost-effective and intuitive," Weiss said. "People were used to retrieving documents via physical file cabinets, drawers and paper files—and with our unique digitization process and display designed for VCF, people could store their digital documents in the same fashion via an innovative digital file cabinet."

Virtual Client Folder quickly established a strong following in the financial services market, specifically among highly-regulated life & annuities insurance business. Then in 1998, Paperclip launched an electronic document exchange solution called Internet eXpress—dubbed the digital FedEx—to help users easily send and exchange their digital files much faster and less expensive than physical mail and distribution methods.

In 2007, based upon customer demand for a better secure email product, Paperclip added its encrypted email solution, eM4 (now called Cmail) to their suite of content management and security solutions. As demand for high-speed, accurate digitization demand grew, in 2015, Paperclip created Mojo, it's popular solution for data capture & transcription, enabling companies to go paperless with reliability and ease. Mojo's patented technology gives clients a competitive advantage by cutting data processing time in half and providing operational efficiencies through machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics.

"The value that we've had from day one was focusing on the customer and understanding their needs," said Mike Suleski, Chief Technology Officer. "Paperclip solutions enable users to work with documents in a digital form in the most efficient manner. Our applications are easy to use for both business users and consumers and require minimal support."

Paperclip's latest innovation is its advanced data encryption solution, SAFE, which was initially built as a tool to better protect sensitive data for itself and its clients. After using this advanced encryption technology on the backend of Paperclip solutions for years, SAFE was further developed as a commercial solution then brought to market as a SaaS offering in 2022. SAFE goes beyond traditional data encryption, protecting data in use with patented encryption, and shredding and hashing technologies that are unparalleled in the industry.

Pioneering Remote Work

Paperclip was also an early adopter of remote work, switching to a completely remote work model in the early 2000s. Rather than compete for talent with large, Fortune 1000 companies in nearby Manhattan, Paperclip started to look for talent no matter where they resided—and never looked back. That means in 2020 when companies were adjusting to fully remote work, Paperclip employees continued with business as usual.

"As remote work became fashionable, people were able to work anywhere in the world," Weiss said. "We were early adopters of that model. Today, Paperclip's 27 employees work throughout the U.S. in 10 different states. That enables us to hire the best talent that's available, regardless of their location."

Looking Ahead

As Paperclip looks ahead to the future, the company will continue its legacy of listening to customer needs and leading innovative technology development—which includes AI-driven capabilities and post-quantum readiness.

"AI is already changing how we develop our products and will have a positive impact on our service offerings," Suleski said. "We help businesses unlock the power of their data—digitizing, managing, sending and securing valuable data. And new AI capabilities will change how users can use, search, and analyze that data, which will ultimately enhance the user experience."

Paperclip plans to bring its secure e-signature solution, SIGN, to market in 2026 to address the rising costs and lax security that plagues popular e-signing solutions on the market today. The company will also roll out solution enhancements for VCF and SAFE later this year.

Paperclip has been awarded four U.S. patents and five international patents for its innovative technologies, with additional patents pending.

"Thirty-five years is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us, and that's something we never take for granted," said Mike Bridges, President and COO of Paperclip Inc. "Our focus is on making sure that as we grow and evolve with changing technology, we do so with the same discipline and customer-first mindset that has defined Paperclip since day one. Our best years are still ahead of us."

About Paperclip Inc.

Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without sacrificing security. With more than three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip creates operational efficiencies, improves digital communication, and secures valuable data for globally recognized brands. The company's solutions capture, transcribe, store, and exchange sensitive information—including personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), nonpublic information (NPI), and corporate intellectual property—for clients in highly regulated industries. Learn more at www.paperclip.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Paperclip, Inc., 1 5857270983, [email protected], www.paperclip.com

SOURCE Paperclip, Inc.