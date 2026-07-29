Paperclip Partners with National Life Group to expand Secure Data Exchange and Carrier Network for Distribution

"Welcoming National Life Group to the Paperclip carrier network is a win for the entire insurance community." — Ron Alexander, CEO, Paperclip Post this

Expanding Reach for Distribution Partners

With National Life Group now part of the Paperclip carrier network, distribution partners gain direct access to submit Informal business to the carrier through a single, integrated platform. This eliminates friction in the submission process and gives distributors a consistent, reliable pathway to a broader range of carrier partners, all within a framework built with security and interoperability at its core.

Automating Intake for National Life Group

For National Life Group, joining the Paperclip network opens the door to a broader distribution landscape and delivers business directly into existing workflows through an automated channel. The integration reduces manual touchpoints, accelerates intake, and positions National Life Group to receive new business more efficiently at scale.

"Joining the Paperclip network allows us to tap into a broad distribution ecosystem and receive business through a streamlined, automated process that fits directly into our workflows," said Kristin Cook, Chief Underwriting Officer at National Life Group. "We look forward to the new opportunities this partnership brings."

Strengthening the Backbone of the Insurance Industry

The addition of National Life Group as a carrier partner reflects Paperclip's continued momentum in building the most connected ecosystem in insurance. Paperclip's platform connects 50+ carriers, 150+ distributors and 20+ service providers as part of an extensively integrated network, enhancing operations and improving the New Business process industry-wide.

As the secure pulse of the insurance ecosystem, Paperclip's growing network of carriers, distributors, and integration partners continues to set the standard for how data is moved, tracked, and processed in a modern, secure and AI-ready environment.

About Paperclip

Paperclip is a leader in secure data exchange, pushing the boundaries to ensure AI readiness and data sovereignty. From intelligent data processing to end-to-end encrypted communications, our solutions are engineered to meet the highest standards of security, compliance, and performance to give industry leaders the confidence to grow rapidly without compromise.

Paperclip recently marked 35 years of serving the insurance and finance markets as a trusted provider of innovative software that streamlines the data lifecycle. Paperclip is trusted by more than 1,500 clients, including nine of the top ten U.S. life insurers. The company annually processes over 70 million data and document exchanges, providing the unmatched scalability and security required by the world's most highly regulated industries.

About National Life Group

National Life Group has been keeping promises since 1848, providing access to flexible, secure life insurance and annuities for families, businesses, educators, and first responders nationwide. With an independent, entrepreneurial spirit, our values are to "Do good, Be good, Make good" for our customers, agents, employees, and the communities we serve. Learn more at NationalLife.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing and Communications, Paperclip, 1 585-727-0983, [email protected], www.paperclip.com

SOURCE Paperclip