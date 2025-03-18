Paperflite Unveils heysales--The Evolution of Sales Mastery

"The sales landscape has evolved, but coaching has not kept pace," said Yega Kumarappan, Co-Founder of Paperflite. "heysales addresses a problem that has challenged sales teams for decades. It is more than just a tool; it is a sales team's winning partner." Post this

Now, from the same innovative team, heysales is here to disrupt traditional sales training. heysales is not just another sales coaching tool; it is designed to replace outdated, one-size-fits-all training models with real-time coaching that helps sales representatives succeed in the moment.

"The sales landscape has evolved, but coaching has not kept pace," said Yega Kumarappan, Co-Founder of Paperflite. "heysales addresses a problem that has challenged sales teams for decades. It is more than just a tool; it is a sales team's winning partner."

The 'heysales' Advantage

Real Conversations for Effective Learning



Instead of generic role-plays, heysales helps sales teams prepare for real-world conversations by analyzing buyer behavior and equipping representatives with relevant insights before engaging with prospects.



"Imagine walking into every sales call fully prepared with data-driven insights and tailored strategies," said Anant Bhat , Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Paperflite. "heysales does not just prepare sales teams; it ensures they are primed for success."



Expert Guidance in Real Time



Traditional coaching often relies on post-call feedback, which can be too late to make a difference. heysales integrates real-time expert guidance directly into live conversations, enabling sales representatives to navigate complexities and close deals with confidence.



Dynamic, Engaging Learning Experience



Static playbooks and traditional training modules are no longer effective. heysales introduces an interactive learning approach called Rep-Generated Learning, offering a range of personalized content such as podcasts, simulations, and gamified challenges to enhance the learning experience.



Real-Time Skill Development



heysales provides hyper-realistic scenarios to assess and refine sales skills, ensuring that teams are prepared for even the most complex negotiations and deal structures.



Data-Driven Insights for Continuous Improvement



Beyond coaching, heysales delivers analytics, performance insights, and customizable playbooks, helping sales teams achieve consistent and measurable growth.

"heysales is designed for exponential growth, not just incremental improvements," said Yega. "We are not just enabling teams to close more deals; we are redefining how sales coaching drives long-term success."

The Future of Sales Coaching Starts Now

Sales organizations looking to move beyond outdated coaching methods can now embrace a solution that enhances real-time performance and improves overall sales effectiveness. heysales is the next step in redefining how sales teams operate and succeed.

About Paperflite

Paperflite is a revenue enablement platform that helps businesses optimize content management, enhance sales productivity, and drive revenue growth. With heysales, Paperflite continues to push the boundaries of sales enablement by integrating AI-driven learning and real-time coaching into everyday sales interactions.

For more information, visit www.paperflite.com/heysales.

Media Contact

Yega Kumarappan, Paperflite, 1 9173992160, [email protected], https://www.paperflite.com/

Dinesh Ravi, Paperflite, 91 9003011770, [email protected], https://www.paperflite.com/

