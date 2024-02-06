Paperless Innovations announces Government Purchase Card Management Solutions for Federal Agencies now available under GSA Financial Management Special Item Number

As internal controls and data management become increasingly important priorities for federal agencies, Paperless Innovations, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Financial Management solutions Special Item Number that equips federal agencies to transition to a digital Government Purchase Card management solution.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As internal controls and data management become increasingly important priorities for federal agencies, Paperless Innovations, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Financial Management (FM) solutions Special Item Number (SIN) that equips federal agencies to transition to a digital Government Purchase Card (GPC) management solution that leverages modern user experience while enabling compliance and accessibility. Federal agencies can use this specialized SIN (518210FM) to procure Paperless Innovations' Actus solutions to support the digitization and modernization of their internal controls, records management, and workflows. The SIN was awarded to Paperless Innovations under its new Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

"As federal agencies continue their digital transformations, they will look for solutions to manage GPC internal controls, data, and workflows in a way that is compliant with policy, accessible, and searchable," stated Mike Tocci, President of Paperless Innovations. "Through this SIN, Paperless Innovations can support this transformation by leveraging two decades of federal micro-purchase transaction management expertise combined with a start digital, stay digital financial risk management solutions delivery experience."

Paperless Innovations offers strong expertise and experience in delivering solutions that meet federal financial management mandates and requirements, as agencies work to meet Office of Management and Budget GPC risk management guidance and goals for accountability, compliance, and transparency. Paperless Innovations' GPC financial management capabilities support agencies by guiding the design of an overall internal controls approach with an end-to-end solution from identification of need through approvals, purchase, receipt, reconciliation, audit, and records retention for goods and services. Paperless Innovations solutions ease regulatory compliance, ensure workforce alignment, and optimize business operations.

Paperless Innovations' Actus solution is available for direct award under GSA MAS Contract #47QTCA24D002X, SIN 518210FM Financial Management and SIN 54151ECOM Ecommerce. Paperless Innovations' Actus solution is also available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. Carahsoft manages Actus' AWS Marketplace distribution, providing customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.

About Paperless Innovations:

Paperless Innovations, Inc. is a small U.S. based business responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Actus℠—a fully compliant purchase card financial management solution for government and commercial use.

Paperless Innovations is the leading provider of Compliant Financial Management and Oversight of Government Purchase Card automations. Their deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of federal procurement programs.

The cloud-based procurement oversight and audit assurance solutions are in use by the public sector as well as commercial clients in the Fortune 500.

