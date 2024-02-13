Paperless Innovations announces Government Purchase Card Management Solutions for now available under GSA Ecommerce Special Item Number

Paperless Innovations, Inc. has been awarded the Ecommerce (ECOM) Special Item Number (SIN) for its Government Purchase Card (GPC) ecommerce compliance automation solutions.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paperless Innovations, Inc. today announced that it has been awarded the Ecommerce (ECOM) Special Item Number (SIN) for its Government Purchase Card (GPC) ecommerce compliance automation solutions. Government agencies and institutions can use this specialized SIN 54151ECOM to procure Paperless Innovations' Actus GPC COTS SaaS solution to dramatically reduce workforce burdens by fully automating their purchase card programs. Actus cloud-based supply chain automations increase the utility of government purchase cards to increase SmartPay 3 refunds by automating management of Blanket Purchases and Standing Orders for compliant and secure card usage up through $25,000 per order. The SIN was awarded to Paperless Innovations under its new Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

"Our Government customers rely on Actus to enable faster procurements and cost savings with our ecommerce solutions. They also benefit from Actus' GPC internal controls management, actionable data on the desktop, and relief of burden hours with paperless workflows – all in a way that is compliant with policy and secure through FedRAMP and StateRAMP," stated Mike Tocci, President of Paperless Innovations. "Through the ECOM SIN, Paperless Innovations supports public sector access to a wide range of GSA-approved commercial sources in a start digital, stay digital approach to ecommerce and financial risk management."

Paperless Innovations offers strong expertise and experience in delivering solutions that meet federal financial management mandates and requirements, as agencies work to meet Office of Management and Budget GPC risk management guidance and goals for accountability, compliance, and transparency. Paperless Innovations' GPC ecommerce capabilities support Government needs for frictionless buying experiences from authenticated and approved vendor sources. Actus implements each customer's policies in alignment with laws and requirements resulting in a documented internal controls approach to risk management.

Actus is an end-to-end solution for transactional financial management at the item level, enabling real time visibility to status of obligations and financial closeouts. From identification of need through approvals, purchase, receipt, reconciliation, audit, and records retention for goods and services, Paperless Innovations solutions ease regulatory compliance, ensure workforce alignment, and optimize business operations.

Paperless Innovations' Actus solution is available for direct award under GSA MAS Contract #47QTCA24D002X, SIN 54151ECOM Ecommerce and SIN 518210FM Financial Management.

For additional information on the Actus solution please visit https://act.us

About Paperless Innovations:

Paperless Innovations, Inc. is a small U.S. based business responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Actus℠—a fully compliant purchase card financial management solution for government and commercial use.

Paperless Innovations is the leading provider of Compliant Financial Management and Oversight of Government Purchase Card automations. Their deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of government procurement programs.

The cloud-based procurement oversight and audit assurance solutions are in use by the public sector as well as commercial clients in the Fortune 500.

Media Contact

Brian Stauffer, CEO, Paperless Innovations, Inc., 1 888-522-6255, [email protected], https://paperless-innovations.com/

