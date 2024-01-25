Paperless Innovations is the first small business SaaS provider approved on Treasury Department's Financial Management Shared Services Marketplace

Paperless Innovations, Inc. has been authorized as the first small business to provide compliant financial management SaaS solutions for government purchase cards (GPC) through the US Department of the Treasury's marketplace.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Paperless Innovations, Inc. announced it is the first small business authorized to provide compliant financial management SaaS solutions for government purchase cards (GPC) through the marketplace run by the US Department of the Treasury. The marketplace has been designated as a centralized broker of commercial and federal shared service solutions across government agencies for financial management services and solutions. The Treasury marketplace is formally known as the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO).

"We are proud to help clients across the federal government benefit from our configurable Actus SaaS solution for managing government purchase card spending with the same risk management controls as required for any other Treasury action. Our system of internal controls, records management, and automated workflows guarantees effortless compliance to such regulations as OMB A-123 for risk management and DATA Act transparency," said Heidi Egusquiza, Director of Public Sector Programs for Paperless Innovations.

"We are excited to be a part of this marketplace providing compliant financial shared services for an efficient and effective government."

The FM QSMO functions as a one-stop shop for agencies seeking to establish connections with three federal shared service providers - the Administrative Resource Center of Treasury, the Interior Business Center, and the Enterprise Service Center of the Transportation Department. It also acts as a central location for agencies looking for financial services provided by private companies.

"The FM QSMO marketplace is an excellent resource for federal agencies seeking financial management technology and services," said Mike Tocci, President of Paperless Innovations. "We are honored to collaborate with the government to establish efficient, compliant processes that will allow agencies to continue to be excellent custodians of essential public resources. Our Actus solution elevates the management of Government Purchase Cards to unlock acquisition capabilities, data, and flexibilities through its inherent financial and workflow controls."

The inclusion of Actus in the FM QSMO Marketplace enables direct award of the solution under GSA MAS Contract #47QTCA24D002X, SIN 518210FM Financial Management and SIN 54151ECOM Ecommerce. Paperless Innovations' Actus solution is also available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. Carahsoft manages Actus' AWS Marketplace distribution, providing customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.

For more information, contact the Paperless Innovations team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8505 or [email protected].

For additional information on the Actus solution please visit act.us.

About Paperless Innovations:

Paperless Innovations, Inc. is a small U.S. based business responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Actus℠—a fully compliant purchase card financial management solution for government and commercial use.

Paperless Innovations is the leading provider of Compliant Financial Management and Oversight of Government Purchase Card automations. Their deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of federal procurement programs.

The cloud-based procurement oversight and audit assurance solutions are in use by the public sector as well as commercial clients in the Fortune 500.

