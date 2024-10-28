PaperStreet Launches Attorney Biography Writing Service for Law Firms Nationwide

The Attorney Biography Writing service is aimed at helping attorneys and law firms craft compelling, engaging, and up-to-date biographies that reflect their current practice areas and personal achievements. Post this

"We love to work on biography projects because it allows us to reveal the human side of the law," said Pete Boyd, founder of PaperStreet. "We understand that an attorney's bio is not just about listing achievements; it's a powerful marketing tool that builds credibility and trust."

PaperStreet is offering tailored biography packages to suit different needs, whether for solo practitioners or larger firms. Attorneys can choose between two approaches: one that offers an interview with the internal content team and a more streamlined process that allows busy attorneys to complete a customized online questionnaire.

In the past year, PaperStreet has edited and written more than 200 attorney biographies, including conducting over 150 interviews with attorneys. As a result, the team has finalized a proven process that ensures new attorneys can develop a biography that reflects their work and experience and that larger firms can present their attorney biographies in an organized, cohesive, and consistent manner from bio to bio.

To learn more about PaperStreet's attorney biography writing service, visit the law firm's internet marketing agency online or call 954-523-2181.

