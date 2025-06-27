Papua New Guinea's national airline, Air Niugini goes live on Ramco Payce

We now have a robust solution that helps us enhance our employee experience and empowers our payroll team with actionable insights and operational agility. - Gary Seddon, Chief Executive Officer, Air Niugini Limited Post this

Gary Seddon, Chief Executive Officer, Air Niugini Limited, stated, "Going live with Ramco Payce marks a pivotal point in our digital transformation journey. We now have a robust solution that helps us enhance our employee experience and empowers our payroll team with actionable insights and operational agility. Ramco Systems has been an invaluable partner throughout this process, and we thank them for their collaborative approach and commitment to our success."

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head – Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "Air Niugini's successful payroll transformation stands as a strong testament to Payce's ability to empower multinational companies with streamlined operations, AI-driven payroll compliance and powerful insights. This achievement reflects the dedication and seamless collaboration between the teams at Ramco and Air Niugini. It has been our privilege to be Air Niugini's payroll transformation partner, and we look forward to supporting them with Payce in the years to come."

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, and powered by continuous tech innovations, Ramco Payce has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution that can be deployed on-cloud or leveraged as a managed service. With new features around self-service reporting, actionable payroll workspace, serverless payroll, and a quick implementation toolkit, Ramco Payce aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Ramco continues to offer a touchless payroll experience.

About Air Niugini Limited:

Air Niugini, the National Airline of Papua New Guinea, operates a vast domestic network and an international network to Asia, Australia and the Pacific region. From its humble beginnings on the 1st of November 1973, the airline now has a fleet of Boeing 767's, 737's, Fokker 100's and 70 and Dash 8 Turboprop aircraft. Air Niugini has embarked on a major fleet transformation program, acquiring new Airbus A220 and Boeing 787 Deamliners. The first A220 is scheduled to arrive in September this year coinciding with Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Air Niugini has offices in all major ports in Papua New Guinea and representative offices in Brisbane, Singapore and Manila plus GSA representatives in various parts of Asia, Pacific, Europe and USA.

Air Niugini offers Kumul Club and Destinations Loyalty program memberships plus competitive airfares and tour packages. Various exciting enhancements have been introduced including Online Check In, Pay Later options for online bookings, PX Plus - an online Business Class bidding program, Prepaid Excess baggage options.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 1000+ customers globally with 2million+ users, and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative approach to develop products through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front Ramco is leveraging cutting edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA and Blockchain, amongst the others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/payce

Follow Ramco on Twitter @RamcoSystems / @RamcoPayroll and stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/blog

