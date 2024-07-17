PAR Punchh® and Yumpingo® Partner to Elevate Customer Experience for Restaurant Brands

Creating More Loyal Customers Together

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What if every meal at your favorite restaurant felt tailor-made just for you? With the new partnership between Yumpingo®, a leader in customer experience services for restaurants and ParTech, Inc. (PAR)'s leading loyalty solution, PAR Punchh®, this vision can become a reality. Together, they aim to transform customer experiences, enhance loyalty, and drive growth through innovative platform integration.

Elevate Every Dining Experience

By combining Punchh's loyalty solutions with Yumpingo's customer experience management, restaurant brands gain powerful tools to engage guests and deliver exceptional service, ensuring they return for more.

"By merging our loyalty solutions with Yumpingo's real-time guest feedback, we empower brands to deliver deeply personalized and impactful experiences that not only enhance customer satisfaction but also drive loyalty and sustainable growth," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology.

Yumpingo's platform captures live guest feedback across every dish, shift, and location. Through quick surveys and a comprehensive dashboard designed specifically for the hospitality sector, brands gain granular, critical insights into the performance of every menu item, location, channel, and shift.

George Wetz, CEO and Co-founder of Yumpingo, emphasized, "We're excited about the transformative impact of this unique two-way integration for brands. By fueling Punchh programs with real-time guest sentiment data, we help restaurants win share of wallet from their competitors and convert more guests into loyal fans."

Transformative Benefits for Restaurant Brands

The Punchh customers can now leverage customer experience insights to deliver substantial value:

Higher Customer Retention: Identify and resolve operational issues at the location, shift, and menu item levels to enhance guest retention. Increased satisfaction leads to more guests joining loyalty programs, boosting sales.

Improved Margin Profile: Intelligently price or portion key menu items and adapt labor/service models, reducing costs and increasing profitability without causing customer churn.

Product Differentiation and Competitive Advantage: Use advanced guest profiling and segmentation to deliver personalized, effective marketing communications, setting brands apart from competitors.

Enhanced Loyalty Behavior: Drive new guests into the loyalty program after survey completion and encourage repeat visits, increasing lifetime value.

Additionally, this integration helps restaurant brands boost online ratings by encouraging guests to leave reviews and recover unhappy guests with vouchers. Brands can deliver personalized marketing by sending targeted emails based on menu items ordered and create a super-advocates mailing list by engaging highly satisfied guests. The rich feedback data collected can be used to create targeted offers and campaigns through Punchh.

A New Era in Restaurant Customer Engagement

This partnership between Punchh and Yumpingo marks a new era in restaurant customer engagement, offering brands the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences that drive loyalty and growth.

For more information about PAR Punchh's Loyalty Offers, Engagement Platform, and Services, please visit partech.com. For more information about Yumpingo's solutions, please visit yumpingo.com.

About Yumpingo:

Yumpingo is a next-generation customer experience management platform that empowers hospitality teams to make high-impact decisions with unique clarity, confidence, and speed. By capturing live guest feedback across every dish, shift, server, location, and channel, Yumpingo enables brands to "get it right the first time" by delivering intuitive, powerful insights that drive specific and measurable improvements across their business. Headquartered in Austin, TX and London, UK Yumpingo delivers satisfaction growth for leading brands across the United States and internationally. To learn more, visit yumpingo.com

About PAR Punchh:

PAR Punchh®, part of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), provides advanced loyalty and customer engagement solutions for top restaurant brands. Our AI-powered platform enables personalized campaigns at scale, driving guest engagement and loyalty sales. With seamless integration capabilities and compatibility with over 45 different POS systems, we ensure data-driven insights and tailored promotions. We help restaurants boost revenue, average check size, and repeat business through personalized offers across in-store, online, SMS, email, and in-app channels. With over 200 partners and a dedicated team of experts, we develop loyalty programs that exceed business goals. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

