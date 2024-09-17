Paradero Homes Launches Sales in the U.S. With Compass Leading Marketing Efforts

"This area of Mexico is rapidly becoming a coveted destination, and the quality of design, architecture, and elevated quiet luxury that Paradero offers aligns perfectly with the discerning tastes of our clients." Post this

"We are incredibly excited to market Paradero Homes in the U.S.," said Fridman, speaking on behalf of Jones Fridman International. "This area of Mexico is rapidly becoming a coveted destination, and the quality of design, architecture, and elevated quiet luxury that Paradero offers aligns perfectly with the discerning tastes of our clients."

Recognized as the leading luxury real estate team in the nation by Inman, Jones Fridman International & Associates brings unmatched expertise, having achieved over $25 billion in sales. With a wealth of experience, an impressive portfolio, and a clientele that includes high-profile celebrities, the team has cultivated a business that excels in niche market specialization, discreet client relationships, and exceptional service. Their notable achievements include representing some of the most prestigious properties in the world, such as the Spelling Manor, which held the record as the world's most expensive listing at $150 million, the iconic Owlwood Estate listed at $115 million, and the world-renowned Viewpoint Collection of homes valued at over $1.5 billion. Their expertise spans the most exclusive neighborhoods, including Beverly Hills, Hidden Hills/Calabasas, Bel Air, and Holmby Hills.

"Paradero Homes is an exciting addition to Todos Santos and allows future residents to immerse themselves into the Paradero way of living with Future Living at the forefront. Buying into Paradero is not just a piece of real estate, but a way of life and we are certain the Jones Fridman International team understands this and will be able to bring like minded residents to our piece of magic in Todos Santos." says Paradero Founder, Pablo Carmona.

Paradero Homes represents the future of holistic living, promoting wellness through thoughtful design that encourages a balanced lifestyle focused on health, movement, nutrition, and community. Designed by Dorfman Prized-architect Gabriella Carillo and with interiors crafted by Estudio Esterlina, famed for their work on the next-generation property Four Seasons in Tamarindo, the luxury residences of Paradero Homes are a masterclass in ecological harmony and sophisticated living. Each of the four-to-six-bedroom homes comes with its own organic farm, seamlessly integrating into the natural landscape and embodying the ethos of Paradero. Available in three layouts and constructed from natural materials, the two-story homes offer open-air living spaces, rooftop star nets, sunken dining rooms, private pools, and gardens designed for serene reflection. Each home is delivered fully furnished, ready for residents to immerse themselves in the Paradero lifestyle.

"In markets like Los Angeles, New York, or the Hamptons, a comparable development offering the same level of design, amenities, and privacy as Paradero Homes could easily command prices into the tens of millions," said Winston. "This makes Paradero Homes an exceptional value proposition for U.S. buyers, providing an opportunity to own a luxurious, ecologically sensitive residence in a world-class destination at a fraction of the cost."

Owners and residents of Paradero Homes have full access to the extensive amenities at Paradero Todos Santos, including the wellness sanctuary and spa, farm-to-table Michelin Guide dining, a 130-foot infinity pool, and a variety of immersive experiences. These experiences range from surfing and mountain biking to hands-on farming activities and private luxury voyages on the Sea of Cortez aboard the hotel's custom-built, eco-friendly catamaran.

Located less than an hour from San Jose del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, and La Paz Airports, Todos Santos is a coastal gem known for its creative energy and as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Paradero Todos Santos is at the heart of Baja California Sur's thriving lifestyle, hospitality, and culinary scene, surrounded by a captivating blend of desert, oasis, beach and mountains.

For more information about Paradero Homes or to schedule a viewing, please contact Paradero Homes through www.paraderohomes.com

About Paradero Homes:

A community with Future Living values, Paradero Homes is located in Todos Santos-Pescadero and features a limited collection of twenty-six branded residences within the first gated community in the area. Set beneath the Tropic of Cancer, this vibrant community is adjacent to Baja's largest No-Till farming initiative, the renowned Paradero Hotel, and Michelin Guide 2024 restaurant, Tenoch.

Our fully furnished homes blend seamlessly with Baja's landscape, embodying timeless architecture and sustainability. Designed by Mexican architects, these residences reflect the interdependence of humans and nature, drawing inspiration from traditional communal dwellings across Latin America.

Paradero Homes is more than just a place to live—it's a private retreat where art, culture, and meaningful connections thrive. It attracts like-minded individuals who value sustainability and a deep connection to the Baja lifestyle. Experience a unique way of living where every day brings an opportunity to connect, create, and live with purpose.

About Jones Fridman International & Associates | Compass:

After numerous years of successful collaboration, two legendary teams, the Sally Forster Jones Group and The Fridman Group, have joined forces under one umbrella to form an iconic powerhouse in the industry, with expansion into Texas and most recently Silicon Valley. With $25 billion in career sales, the highflying team is headquartered in Beverly Hills with additional offices in Menlo Park, California, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and New York City.

Media Contact

Jen Winston, Jones Fridman International and Associates, 1 3109441167, [email protected]

Chase Pardue, Purple PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Paradero Homes