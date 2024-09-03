Paradigm Emissions Technologies Announces Election of Bill Carpenter to Board of Directors

"With its innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, I am confident that Paradigm is poised for remarkable growth and success. I look forward to contributing to its mission of leading the industry in cutting-edge decarbonization solutions," Bill Carpenter Post this

Mr. Carpenter said, "I am thrilled to join the Board of Paradigm Emissions Technologies at such a pivotal time. With its innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, I am confident that Paradigm is poised for remarkable growth and success. I look forward to contributing to its mission of leading the industry in cutting-edge decarbonization solutions."

Carpenter holds a BA in Math/Economics from SUNY at Buffalo and has an extensive professional background that includes positions of increasing responsibility in both the public and private sectors. This demonstrates his versatility and leadership across various industries. He has been recognized in the inaugural listing of Rochester's Power 100 and the City and State NY 2022 Transportation Power 100.

"Bill Carpenter's election to our Board of Directors marks a significant milestone for Paradigm Emissions Technologies. His expertise in strategic planning, operations management, and extensive connections in the heavy-duty transportation industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth with our emissions decarbonization technology," said John Erbland, Founder and CEO of Paradigm Emissions Technologies.

The Paradigm Emissions Technologies team looks forward to Bill Carpenter's insights and leadership on the Board. His appointment will further enable the company's mission to deliver cutting-edge decarbonization solutions.

About Paradigm Emissions Technologies

Paradigm Emissions Technologies is a leading provider of innovative decarbonization solutions that help advance environmental sustainability. Paradigm enables organizations to achieve or exceed their financial and emissions compliance goals by focusing on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions for heavy-duty fleets and OEM manufacturers. Paradigm is dedicated to positively impacting fleet maintenance, fuel costs, and vehicle uptime while reducing CO2 worldwide.

