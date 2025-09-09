Paradigm Expands its Solutions Leadership Team in Latest Phase of Growth

Paradigm has strengthened its Global Solutions Team with the addition of three seasoned leaders, bringing decades of expertise in data, analytics, AI, and enterprise transformation. This strategic expansion underscores Paradigm's sharpened commitment to delivering measurable value for clients across industries.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradigm has advanced its most recent phase of growth with the addition of three seasoned leaders – Michael Martin, Greg Walukanis, and Peter Troy – who join the company as Managing Directors on the Global Solutions Team. This strategic expansion underscores Paradigm's continued evolution and sharpened focus on delivering measurable value to clients across industries.

"Our clients' challenges are growing more complex, and their need for trusted partners has never been greater," said Jeremy Stierwalt, Chief Delivery Officer and Managing Director. "Bringing Michael, Greg, and Peter onto our team expands our capacity to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions in data, analytics, AI, and enterprise transformation while staying true to our commitment to high-touch service and long-term partnerships."

The new leaders bring a wealth of expertise that enhances Paradigm's ability to deliver transformative results:

Michael Martin (formerly of NTT Data) brings more than 20 years of experience architecting and implementing digital transformation for complex organizations. His deep knowledge of cloud-native platforms, data governance, and AI enablement will unlock new possibilities for clients, reduce technical debt, and accelerate innovation.

Greg Walukanis (formerly of Capco and Protiviti) brings over 15 years of experience producing measurable outcomes for Fortune 500 companies in the Data, Analytics, and AI arenas. His global mindset and collaborative approach will help scale high-impact initiatives across Paradigm's diverse client landscape.

Peter Troy (formerly of Informatica Professional Services) brings more than 20 years of proven leadership in MDM and delivery, particularly within manufacturing and CPG sectors. His dedication to delivering business results and nurturing client partnerships aligns seamlessly with Paradigm's mission as our client portfolio expands.

"This team is instrumental in helping our clients achieve what's next. I look forward to their success leading Paradigm's delivery teams," says Craig Rock, President and CEO.

Together, Michael, Greg, and Peter embody the energy, inclusiveness, and innovation at the heart of Paradigm's cultural evolution. Their leadership further strengthens our foundation and propels our transformational success for clients, employees, and partners alike.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is a strategic consulting firm that turns vision into tangible results. For over 30 years, Paradigm has helped Fortune 500 and high-growth organizations design and deliver high-impact solutions across data, cloud, and AI with an unwavering focus on quantifiable outcomes. Paradigm's work spans strategy through execution, empowering clients to make smarter decisions, move faster, and maximize return on their technology investments. By amplifying the intelligence of its clients – their insights, capabilities, and results – Paradigm delivers what others promise. For more information visit pt-corp.com.

